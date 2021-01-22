Cloud Security Market 2020 Business Statistics Focus Report Growth by Top Key Players – CA Technologies, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Cisco

Cloud security encompasses a set of policies and controls, which cater to the security aspects of the cloud by protecting applications, data, and infrastructure. The cloud computing market is prone to threats such as data breaches, data loss, and insecure application programming interfaces (API). Therefore, there is growing need to provide a secure environment for both cloud providers and customers.

There are several drivers, restraints and opportunities impact the growth of the cloud security market. Increasing adoption of cloud services by enterprises and the rapidly growing trend of BYOD and CYOD are the key driving forces of the market. In addition, increased adoption of cloud services by large and medium scale enterprises along with growing demand for managed security services creates ample opportunities for the market players. However, low awareness about cloud services hampers the growth of the cloud security market.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Cloud Security market including: CA Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Cloud Security market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Cloud Security market segments and regions.

Cloud Security Market by Type:

Cloud IAM

Data Loss Prevention

Email & Web Security

Cloud Database Security

Network Security and Cloud Encryption

Cloud Security Market, by End User

Large scale enterprise

Small & medium enterprise

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Cloud Security industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD CLOUD SECURITY MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 WORLD CLOUD SECURITY MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 WORLD CLOUD SECURITY MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

CHAPTER 7 WORLD CLOUD SECURITY MARKET, BY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 8 WORLD CLOUD SECURITY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILE

