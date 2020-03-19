CNG Dispenser Market Expected to Reach $296.9 million by 2026 – Gilbarco, Tulsa Gas, Tatsuno, Scheidt, Sanki, Korea, Lanfeng, Parker

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “CNG Dispenser” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global CNG Dispenser Market is accounted for $141.0 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $296.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The low running costs of natural gas vehicles and the emission policies are driving the market. However, the possible transition to bio fuels is restraining the market.

The CNG dispenser is a variant in fuel dispensers, where the respective fuel that is compressed natural gas is pumped into the vehicles. The demand for CNG dispensers are being increased due to the efficiencies of CNG i.e. low in pollutants, high in yielding heat content, great calorific values and being very economical etc. Various type of alloys are used in manufacturing the dispensing equipment.

Based on flow rate, the up to 100 kg/min segment is estimated to hold good market share during the forecast period. This type of flow is suited for light-duty vehicles that require quick filling. For instance, vehicles such as vans, pickups, and sedans need random refuelling.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow magnificently during the forecast period. A wide variety of industries such as manufacturing, mining, oil & gas, textiles, and automation in the region is expected to drive the CNG dispenser market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the CNG Dispenser market are Gilbarco, Tulsa Gas Technologies, Tatsuno, Scheidt & Bachmann, Sanki, Fortive, FTI International, Korea EnE, Kraus, Lanfeng, Parker, Censtar, Compac, Dover, Piusi, Bennett, Tokhein, Neotec, Wayne and Tominaga.

