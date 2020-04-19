CNG’s Spicers Paper purchases Premiere Packaging in US

The Spicers Paper division of Central National Gottesman (CNG) has acquired US-based supply distributor Premiere Packaging Industries (PPI).

Set up in 1999, Premiere Packaging offers custom/stock layered and poly products to clients crosswise over different divisions, including manufacturing and enormous scale distribution operations.

CNG president and CEO Andrew Wallach said: “We have been committed during the past few years to developing our capabilities within the packaging industry.

“Our North American Distribution business is focused on accelerating that growth by providing a broader range of packaging products and solutions to our new and existing customers, and the acquisition of Premiere Packaging is consistent with that strategy.”

CNG will likewise keep on working Premiere Packaging autonomously under a similar brand name.

Premiere Packaging president John Luyben and his group will keep on managing the business and report to Spicers president Jan Gottesman.

Gottesman said: “We look forward to welcoming the PPI team to Spicers Paper, and sharing our core strengths of technology, product availability and logistics as we continue to build our packaging business throughout the West.

“PPI has deep expertise in the packaging industry that will benefit all of our packaging customers in the future.”

Spicers Paper is a free paper merchant that offers business printing papers to clients over the western US.

A month ago, CNG’s Lindenmeyr Munroe division gained Beck Packaging, a US-based distributor of modern bundling packaging supplies, packaging equipment and other solutions.

Beck also offers technical support and maintenance for packaging machinery in businesses throughout the region.

CNG operates various businesses across global pulp, paper, tissue, packaging, wood products and metals industries.