Coagulation Analysers Market – Revolutionary Trends 2026

Coagulation Analysers Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Coagulation Analysers industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Coagulation Analysers manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Coagulation Analysers market covering all important parameters.

Rise in point of care testing in developed countries driving market revenue growth

Numerous point-of-care assays are available for various types of coagulation tests. These assays are easy to perform and their main advantage is that they possess a faster turnaround time than their laboratory counterparts. Portability, easy usage, and connectivity are the factors that are increasing the demand for point-of-care testing. In order to control the adverse effects of anticoagulation therapy, immediate results of coagulation testing are needed, and this demand is met by point-of-care testing. In various developed countries, self-testing of prothrombin by patients at home is popular. This type of testing provides accurate and quick results, leading to the growth of the global coagulation testing market during the period of assessment. Moreover, the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry has induced public and private groups to focus on the safety profile of such products, leading to the growth of the global coagulation testing market during the assessment period.

Regulatory challenges may restrain the market growth of coagulation analysers

Even though point-of-care testing has its obvious benefits, it still faces challenges such as increase in testing variability due to a less controlled testing environment, repeatability and reproducibility in results; and it also carries a risk of multiple infections due to blood borne pathogens. Moreover, stability testing and a lack of operator training in home care settings are some of the challenges likely to restrain the global coagulation analysers market.

Global coagulation analysers market analysis by product type

By product type, the standalone analysers segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 435 Mn in the year 2017, and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 831 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Standalone analysers is the largest segment in the global coagulation analysers product type category.

