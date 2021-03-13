Coagulation Analyzer Market Current Status And Global Overview to 2027 – Nihon Kohden, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthcare, DMS Imaging, Sysmex, Thermo Fisher, Diagnostica Stago Sas, Helena Laboratories, Instrumentation

A coagulation analyzer or a micro-coagulation system is a device that measures and evaluates the speed of clot formation or blood coagulation.

Rise in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of chronic illnesses like blood disorders and cardiovascular diseases, development of point of care (POC) coagulation testing are the major factor propelling the market growth. On the other hand, high cost of test for fully automated analyzers may restrain the growth of this market.

The Global Coagulation Analyzer Market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and end-user. The market by product is bifurcated into prothrombin time testing, fibrinogen testing, activated clotting time testing, d-dimer testing, platelet function tests, anti-factor Xa tests, heparin & protamine dose response tests for activated clotting time (act), and other coagulation tests. The market by technology is segmented into optical technology, mechanical technology, electrochemical technology, others. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into clinical laboratories, point-of-care testing and others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Coagulation Analyzer Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Coagulation Analyzer Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Coagulation Analyzer Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Coagulation Analyzer Market in these regions

