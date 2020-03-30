Coastal Surveillance Radar Market To Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027: Aselsan A.S., Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., East Radar Systems Limited

The global Coastal Surveillance Radar market accounted for US$ 775.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 1,237.9 Mn in 2025.

The coastal surveillance radar is mainly used by the naval forces and coast guards with an objective to secure the coastlines from various marine threats. Following the marine disputes, the demand for constant and efficient maritime surveillance is being emphasized by all countries. The coastal surveillance radar market is dominated by X-band radars as these radars have much higher electromagnetic wavelength and detection capability of smaller targets even in sea clutter is much higher than other radars. However, the dual frequency radar i.e. combination of X-band and S-band radar is anticipated to be adopted the maximum in the coming years. The future market for the coastal surveillance radar is promising, as the major defense forces, as well as the defense forces in the emerging economies, are increasing their budgets year on year.

Command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) networks are the real game changer for defense forces, both in times of peace and war. With these systems, commanders can gain great insight into enemy movements and their surroundings and derive actions based on real-time information. The defense contractors, as well as defense research centers, are constantly developing robust C4ISR systems and surveillance radar. The advantages of intercepting, analyzing the intensity of threat and defeating the incoming threat are enabling the defense forces, coast guard authorities as well as harbor establishments to secure the coastal areas from any threats. This factor has led to increased adoption of coastal surveillance radar systems in the recent years, which has fuelled the market and the trend of adoption is increasing which is foreseen to drive the Coastal Surveillance Radar market in the coming years.

The key companies profiled in this report include Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc., Aselsan A.S., Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., East Radar Systems Limited, Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems, Inc., GEM Elettronica, Harris Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kelvin Hughes, Raytheon Company, Terma A/S, and THALES GROUP.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account the largest market share of coastal surveillance radar market and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9%

Based on the platform, the airborne segment is expected to witness high year on year growth during the forecast period

Countries such as China, Japan, and ASEAN countries are witnessing high demand for coastal surveillance radar due to the increasing concern of coastal security.

Europe holds the second largest market share. The lengthy coastline of the European continent is one of the major driving potential factors for the deployments of the coastal surveillance radar systems. As a result of the longer coastline, the European continent has also been increasingly facing various threats to the security of the country. Threats such as illegal immigration from the terrorist states to the European region via the waterways has been on the rise. Also, illegal drug trafficking and smuggling coupled from various corners of the world and majorly from Latin America & the Caribbean Islands, as well as from some of the African nations have risen in the region over the years. On account of these factors, the need for coastal radar surveillance in most of the European countries is immense. Also, provisioning safety & security to the fish farmers, and employees working in the oil rigs in Europe demand for deployments of the coastal surveillance radar systems.

