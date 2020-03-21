Coated Glass Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global coated glass market size was valued at USD 29.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a revenue-based CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.Therising emphasis across the globe to increase the energy efficiency of buildings is estimated to be the key factor driving the market growth.

Coated glass windows play a critical role in contributing to energy savings of the building. These glasses are coated with metallic and/or metal oxide coatings to exhibit better solar control performance and promote energy efficiency. With the rising global construction industry and strict enforcement of building codes across the globe, the market is likely to experience strong growth over the coming years.

Soft coated low emissivity (or low-e) glass has witnessed significant penetration in U.S. For instance, Mercedes Benz retail space in Pompano Beach, Florida, which is one of the worlds largest dealerships, is composed of AGCs triple silver low-e coated glass.

Furthermore, the expected building sector boom in U.S., especially in west U.S., is estimated to drive the demand for coated glass over the coming years. Numerous companies across various sectors have been planning to shift their corporate headquarters in Colorados metro areas owing to the rising population and high economic growth.

The building and construction industry is of key importance to the coated glass market as coated glass is extensively used in various applications such as facades, windows, and partitions. Windows made from coated glassallow maximum transmission of visible light, while reflecting the suns infrared energy, thereby reducing the heating as well as air conditioning costs of the building.

Major players such as AGC Inc.; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd; and Vitro have already solidified their positions in the European and North American regions. However, the market in emerging economies of Southeast Asia and South Asia is still untapped, leaving room for existing as well as new players to enter the Asia Pacific market.

Coating Insights

Soft coating is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2027. Soft coated glass transmits 70.0% less UV radiation when compared with standard glazing. In colder regions, wherein the retention of heat is a priority, sputtered coating is typically applied on the outside face of the inner pane glass as it allows the glass to re-radiate the heat back into the room.

Hard coating is characterized by lower manufacturing cost as compared to soft coating. As opposed to soft coating process, in which the coating is applied on the glass off the float line, pyrolytic or hard coating is applied on the glass when it is being manufactured on the float line.

Application Insights of Coated Glass Market

Architectural application dominated the market with a share of 92.5% in terms of volume in 2019. Increasing awareness regarding energy efficiency, global warming, rising construction of green buildings, and technological developments in coated glass are the key factors that are expected to drive the segment growth over the coming years.

Automotive is the second-largest application of the product. Supportive government regulations play a key role in driving the segment growth. For instance, in 2009, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted unanimously to require automotive producers to equip all new cars with low-e coated glass sold from 2012 onward.

Other applications include solar panel, industrial displays, electronic devices, and digital signage. Nano coatings, when applied on solar panel, makes it water-repellant, self-cleaning, and antireflective. Risingsignificance across the globe regarding the utilization of solar panels as an alternative source of energy is likely to benefit the coated glass market growth in the long term.

Regional Insights of Coated Glass Market

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.0% in terms of volume from 2020 to 2027. This can be attributed to high economic growth and rising disposable income, and the subsequent development of the regions building and construction industry.

Emerging economies such as India, China, and Southeast Asian countries are likely to witness lucrative growth over the coming years. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India secured the 3rd position in the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) ranking for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) in 2018. Increasing emphasis of green buildings, coupled with the rapid development of the real estate market in India, is projected to provide vast growth potential for coated glass.

North America held a sizeable share of the market in 2019. Non-residential buildings in U.S. are increasingly installing coated glass for windows and facades. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the non-residential construction spending grew at a significant CAGR of 10.1% from 2013 to 2018. This upward trend is likely to continue over the coming years which is estimated to drive the demand for coated glass in the near future.

Europe was the second-largest market in 2019. Special emphasis on green construction in the region is further anticipated to augment the market growth. According to the European Council for an Energy Efficient Economy, green buildings constituted a share of 28.0% in 2016 in Europe, with Germany and Poland among the top leaders.

Market Share Insights of Coated Glass Market

AGC Inc.; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd; and Vitro are the top three players in the global market. Broader product portfolio, innovation, significant experience, huge economies of scale, and extensive clientele contribute to the leading position of these major manufacturers.

New product development is one of the key strategies adopted by industry players to increase their market share and sustain heavy competition. For instance, in June 2018, AGC, Inc. and Ubiquitous Energy announced their strategic development agreement to develop transparent and neutral solar coating for making electricity-producing windows. AGC, Inc. will provide environment-friendly glass solutions to the company. Furthermore, in October 2018, Guardian Glass inaugurated its float and coated glass manufacturing plant in Czestochowa, Poland, to meet the rising demand across Europe.

