Coating Binders Market Report by Material, Application and Geography – Global Forecast To 2028

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR report on the coating binders market provides detailed profiles of the leading companies operating in the market. The report also offers an exhaustive assessment of both established and emerging players in the coating binders market. Information on product portfolio, key developments, key financials, and company overview is also offered in the report on the coating binders market.

Key Developments in the Coating Binders Market by Leading Players

The Lubrizol Corporation is planning to showcase new coating technologies at IDEA19 in 2019. The company will present new polymer and additive technologies enhancing the performance of textiles, papers, and nonwovens. Meanwhile, the company is also planning to invest more than $25 million in its Calvert City manufacturing facility to meet increasing customer demand.

Solvay SA exhibited new grades of polyphenylene sulfide resin and recycled nylon 6/6. These new grades of Ryton-brand PPS are developed to provide some useful properties in automotive. The new material can be used for lightweight, flexible, coolant brackets, lines, and connectors.

Definition

Coating binders are film-forming elements, providing adhesion to bind pigments, substrate, and extenders together. It determines important properties such as gloss, flexibility, and durability. Coating binders are majorly used in infrastructure, automotive, and industrial coatings.

About the Report

The report on the coating binders market offers valuable insights and forecast on the market. The major factors influencing the coating binders market growth are also included in the report. The goal of the report is to provide exclusive information on the coating binders market and enable readers to plan business strategies accordingly. The report on the coating binders market provides future prospects on growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation

The report provides information on the key segments in the coating binders market. The key segments of the market included in the report are product type, application, nature, and technology. The key segments are further divided into sub-segments.

By product type, the market is segmented into Acrylics, Alkyds, Polyesters, Polyurethanes, Epoxy, Vinyl-Acrylics, and Others (Silanes, Melamine, Vinyl Acetate etc.). Based on the nature, the coating binders market is segmented into natural and synthetic. On the basis of technology, the market includes, Solvent Based Coating, Waterborne Coating, High Solids, Powder Coating, and UV Cure.

Based on the application, the coating binders market is segmented into Automotive Coating, Architectural Coating, Industrial Coatings, Wood Coating, and Others (Marine, Special Purpose etc.).

Research Methodology

The key insights and forecast offered in the coating binders market report are based on the unique research methodology that has been used to develop the report on coating binders market. The research methodology includes both primary and secondary research to gain insights into the coating binders market.

Before including in the report, all the data and information collected through both primary and secondary research has been checked through valid data sources and interviews with leading experts in the coating binders market. The report provides exclusive information to help clients plan business expansion strategies.

