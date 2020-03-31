Coating Solvent Market 2019 Emerging Technologies, Trends, Size, Industry Segments and Profit Growth by Forecast to 2024

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Coating Solvent market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Coating Solvent market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Coating Solvent market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR’s study offers holistic insights on demand & supply trends of the coating solvents systems worldwide, coupled with a detailed assessment on the coating solvent market’s competition landscape. The report also offers an exhaustive assessment on established and emerging coating solvent market players. Information on company overview, key financials, and recent developments of these coating solvents manufacturers has also been included in the report.

Key developments of the market players

Varsol TM 30 is a recent development by Exxon Mobil Chemical, which is an aliphatic hydrocarbon coating solvent. This combustible liquid, which features high vapor pressure, can be employed as coating solvents across various applications including industrial maintenance coatings and traffic marking paints.

30 is a recent development by Exxon Mobil Chemical, which is an aliphatic hydrocarbon coating solvent. This combustible liquid, which features high vapor pressure, can be employed as coating solvents across various applications including industrial maintenance coatings and traffic marking paints. The Dow Chemical Company has recently unveils its slow evaporating coating solvent, called UCAR TM ESTER EEP, which features excellent solvent properties. This coating solvent can be used in wide array of applications such as electrostatically sprayed coatings, acrylic polymerization, high solids coatings, and conventional lacquers and enamels. High electrical resistance, slow evaporation rate, and excellent solvent release are key benefits of this solvent coating.

ESTER EEP, which features excellent solvent properties. This coating solvent can be used in wide array of applications such as electrostatically sprayed coatings, acrylic polymerization, high solids coatings, and conventional lacquers and enamels. High electrical resistance, slow evaporation rate, and excellent solvent release are key benefits of this solvent coating. BASF SE has recently developed a bio-based coating solvent, “Sovermol®,” which has been designed specifically for application in waterpipe coating, flooring coating, putty applications and adhesives. These solvent coatings are polyfunctional alcohols developed from renewable raw materials.

Definition

Coating solvents are additives used for imparting certain performance properties to coatings, which offers the coatings with desired consistency. Coating solvents have relatively greater benefits than water-borne and bio-based coating solvents in the production of coatings. Most used types of coating solvents available in the market include xylene and toluene, ethylene dichloride, chloroethane, acetone, alcohols, and ethyl acetate.

About the Report

This report titled “Coating Solvents Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, and Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027,” is an exhaustive compilation of valuable insights and accurate forecast on the coating solvents market for the period between 2018 and 2027. A detailed assessment on key aspects that influence the coating solvents market growth has been provided in the report.

The primary aim of the report is to provide authentic information on the coating solvents market, to enable readers in collecting and devising appropriate strategies. This will further help readers to align well with changing dynamics of the coating solvents market. Additionally, the report offers an overview of the coating solvents market, which offers better understanding on future prospects of the coating solvents market.

Segmentation

The report has identified key segments of the coating solvents market, and these have been systematically represented with the help of a taxonomy table. The coating solvents market has been split categorically into product type, source, and region. All the segments in the coating solvents market have been scrutinized in detail, and imperative numbers such as Y-o-Y, revenues, volume, and their share in coating solvents market have been delivered. Petrochemical-based coating solvents and bio-based/green coating solvents are key source type segments assessed in the coating solvents market report.

Key Questions Answered

The report also offers answers to other important queries apropos of the coating solvents market

Which region stands most lucrative for coating solvents market?

What is the revenue share of North America in coating solvents market?

By what percentage share does APEJ lead other coating solvents markets?

By what rate will demand for bio-based/green coating solvents grow in 2018?

Which product remains top-seller in coating solvents market?

Research Methodology

Insights and forecast offered in this report on the coating solvents market is based on a robust research methodology. A perfect mix of secondary and primary researches has been used to arrive at insights and data on the coating solvents market. The methodology employed has facilitated the analysts in arriving at accurate size of the coating solvents market.

The size of the coating solvents system market has been evaluated and offered in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 units). Information on the coating solvents market has been transitioned via several validation funnels before their inclusion in the report. Scope of this report is to deliver precise forecast and actionable insights on the coating solvents market, to enable clients in making fact-based decisions for their businesses in the coating solvents market.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Coating Solvent market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report.

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Coating Solvent market?

How will the global Coating Solvent market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Coating Solvent market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Coating Solvent market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Coating Solvent market throughout the forecast period?

