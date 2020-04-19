Coca-Cola kicks off champion League partnership with on-pack promotions

Coca-Cola GB is advancing its Premier League partnership with new packs themed around the ‘‘Where Everyone Plays’ campaign this month.

The ‘Be the 12th’ battle is Cola-Cola’s 3.5-year portfolio-wide partnership with the Premier League, allowing fans to ‘Score Their Super Fan Upgrade’.

Restricted version packs of Coca-Cola unique taste, zero sugar and Diet Coke will highlight pictures of 20 star players from every one of the Premier League clubs, just as an outline of a twelfth player.

The ‘Be the twelfth’ advancement will be accessible on on-the-go formats, as well as take-home large PET bottles and multipack cans.

The promotion will see one fortunate champ chose to feature as the twelfth man on one of the limited-edition packs, as well as tickets for every home game for their chosen club in the 2019/20 season.

Simon Harrison, vice president of commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “Football is Great Britain’s most loved sport and with 70% of adults tuning into last year’s Premier League, it’s an inclusive sport that brings the whole nation together.

“Our Premier League partnership spans across our portfolio, which will help our customers to increase their sales by appealing to a large and diverse audience that consume our broad range of products.”