Cochlear Implant Market 2025 Key Trends and Growth, Opportunities and Forecast by Top Players Cochlear, William Demant, Sonova, MED-EL, Nurotron

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The Cochlear Implant market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 1.37 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 9.6%.

Cochlear implants are small electronic medical equipment, designed to amplify the sounds of the damaged part of an ear. This device is basically featured with the microphone, speech processor, transmitter, and an electrode array. Unlike the hearing aids, cochlear implant bypass the damaged portions of the ear and enable to stimulate the auditory nerve directly.

Know More|Download Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AVMI00018819

Increasing number of hearing related problems is expected to surge in demand for cochlear implants, leading to augment the market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 360 million (5% of the global population) affected with some kind of hearing related problems.

Similarly, the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders estimated that around 1 out of 3 people (65 to 75 age) is affected with hearing loss which demands the use of hearing aid devices. Due to this fact, there is a significant rise in the number of end users for cochlear implants from last few years. As per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), around 219,000 people have received cochlear implants across the globe as of December 2010. As per the latest data published by the Ear Foundation, there were around 600,000 cochlear implant users across the globe as of 2014.

Furthermore, rising number of research activities is anticipated to boost the market growth to some extent. For example, research studies are undergoing to integrate short electrode array with implants to improve the efficacy of devices. Continuous increase in geriatric population is one of the driving factor for this industry growth. As per the WHO statistics (September 2015), the world’s geriatric population (over 60 years) is projected to increase from 12% to 22% between the year 2015 to 2050. Such facts would, in turn, stimulate the uptake of devices, leading to driving the market growth. However, low awareness regarding the benefits of this devices is projected to hamper the market growth to some extent.

Types Takeaway

The global cochlear implants industry is segmented into three distinct levels: by type, by end use, and by geography. In terms of types, the market is divided as unilateral implants and bilateral cochlear implants. The bilateral implant is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to the significant rise in bilateral fitting rate coupled with improving reimbursement for bilateral fitting. For example, high bilateral implantation is one of the key factors that can be attributed to the dominance of U.S. in the global market. The bilateral fitting rate increased from 23% in 1983 to about 75% in 2010. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into adults and pediatrics.

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AVMI00018819

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.