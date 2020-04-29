Coconut Milk Market is Anticipated with CAGR of 16.8% by 2026 | Goya Foods Inc., Pureharvest, McCormick & Company, Inc., iTi Tropicals,others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Coconut Milk Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Goya Foods Inc., Pureharvest, McCormick & Company, Inc., Theppadungporn Coconut Co. Ltd., Edward & Sons Trading Co., , iTi Tropicals, , PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON, LLC., Dabur, , Thai Agri Foods Public Company Limited, ThaiCoconut public company(limited), Danone, Celebes Coconut Corporation, Asiatic Agro Industry Co. Ltd., SARI SEGAR HUSADA, SOCOCO, Ahya Coco Organic Food Manufacturing Corp. Heng Guan Food Industrial Pte Ltd, The WhiteWave Foods Company among others.

Global coconut milk market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 16.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing adoption of coconut milk in cosmetic industry, is the major factor for the growth of the market.

Coconut Milk Market Trends | Industry Segment by Nature (Organic and Conventional), Form (Powder and Liquid), Packaging Type (Pouches, Bottles, Cans, Others), Product Type (Coconut Cream, Coconut Milk Powder and Others), End Use (Food & Beverage Processing, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Functional Food & Dietary Supplements, Food Services, and Household), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Others) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Rising demand for plant-based food products will drive the market growth

Increasing adoption of coconut milk products in several food recipes is another factor boosting the market growth

Increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance in North America and Europe will boost the market

Growing awareness about the health benefits of coconut milk will also fuel the growth of the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints

Increasing allergies due to high consumption of coconut milk will hamper the growth of market

Availability of substitutes to coconut milk such as spiced milk, soy milk, and yoghurt hinders the market growth

High cost of coconut milk as compared to dairy milk is another factor restraining the growth of this market

