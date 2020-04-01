Coconut Milk Products Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization

Coconut Milk Products Market: Report Description

XMR has compiled a study on coconut milk products, which offers an analysis and forecast of the coconut milk products market, in its publication titled, 'Coconut Milk Products Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028. This report on the coconut milk products market covers some of the vital facets that are key influencing factors on the demand and supply of coconut milk products over the next several years.

An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for market participants equips readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the coconut milk products market. The report on the coconut milk products market also covers an analysis of the key regions and countries of particular interest that are anticipated to become front-runners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the coconut milk products market from 2013 to 2017, and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2028 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

The coconut milk products market is segmented on the basis of product type as coconut milk powder and coconut cream powder. Coconut milk products are obtained from coconut kernels. These coconut kernels are further processed to extract coconut milk. Coconut milk is used for the preparation of coconut milk powder and coconut cream, which is further processed to manufacture coconut cream powder. Coconut milk products have an authentic mild flavour. Coconut milk products are used in the preparation of various food items such as bakery goods, sauces, soups, curries, etc. Coconut milk products have commercial as well as household application. Coconut milk products are used in the food and beverage processing industry, foodservice industry, cosmetic industry, etc. Coconut milk products have healthy fat and protein content.

Coconut milk products are highly consumed in the South Asia region, being an essential part of their food recipes. The demand for coconut milk products is expected to grow at a very high rate in the North American region. Increase in health awareness, inclination towards the use of plant-based products, demand for non-dairy alternatives, etc., are some of the factors driving the increasing demand for coconut milk products across the world.

This report on the coconut milk products market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the coconut milk products market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments of the coconut milk products market. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as coverage in terms of the way the coconut milk products market is structured.

Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of coconut milk products, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita consumption, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments, and regulatory scenario, and dynamics impacting the coconut milk products market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on the coconut milk products market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts.

The following chapters offer deep-dive insights on the global coconut milk products market, covering detailed information based on nature, product type, end use, and distribution channel. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the market, covering vital aspects of the coconut milk products market in North America, Latin America, Europe, China, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the coconut milk products market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the coconut milk products market report are S&P International Holding Limited, Sambu Group, Grace Foods Canada Inc., Nestlé S.A., Renuka Foods PLC, J Mitra Sdn. Bhd., Santanku Sdn Bhd, M&S Food Industries, Monty & Totco Co., Ltd. and Primex Coco Products, Inc.

To develop the market estimates for coconut milk products, the overall production of coconuts in different regions and countries has been taken into account, which is followed by tracking the production of various coconut-based products and their consumption in top countries, globally. The prices of coconut milk products have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country level.

Our team of analysts reviews and interprets data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to 'XMR' is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by XMR analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are then cross-referenced with XMR’s reports and internal repository of data, to filter and validate the collected information.

Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain, not only to gain information specific to their roles and operations, but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the coconut milk products market.

Global Coconut Milk Products Market: Segmentation Analysis by Nature

Organic

Conventional Analysis by Product Type

Coconut Milk Powder

zCoconut Cream Powder Analysis by End-Use

Food and Beverage Processing

Bakery and Confectionery

Ice Creams and Desserts

Breakfast Solutions

Curries, Sauces, and Soups

Juices, Milkshakes, and Cocktails

Other Food and Beverage Processing

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements

Foodservice/HoReCa (Hotels/Restaurants/Cafés)

Households Analysis by Distribution Channel Direct Sales/B2B Indirect Sales/B2C

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Mass Grocery Retailers

Specialty Stores

Online Retailing Analysis by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

