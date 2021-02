Cognitive Artificial Intelligence Systems Market Structure and Its Segmentation for the Period 2016-2026

Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market: Introduction

Artificial intelligence has received an overwhelming attention globally due to the extraordinary developments it has brought about in the recent past such as mobile phones using speech recognition, driverless cars, robots automating operations in factory, and many others. Technologies such deep learning, machine learning, speech recognition, image recognition, and automated reasoning, among others, are designed to provide computers that are capable of mimicking human abilities are an integral part of cognitive/artificial intelligence systems. Moreover, cognitive/artificial intelligence systems are widely used by the industrial sector wherein robotics developed on the artificial Intelligence technology is deployed in the workstation in order to automate the production processes, as well as are used in building and home automation, among others. The artificial Intelligence technology has also led to development of advanced drones used for surveillance in the aerospace and defence industry.

To Understand How Our Report Information Can Bring Difference, Ask for a brochure @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12757

Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing trends of machine learning, and increasing government investments have thereby increased the demand for cognitive/artificial intelligence systems. In addition to this some of the prominent drivers for Cognitive/artificial intelligence systems market are factors such as significant progress in hardware technology, rising demand for intelligent systems, need for efficient data analytics, and adoption of automation technology by various end user industry, and others. On the other hand, factors such as complexities in developing algorithms, need for skilled personnel and lack of standardization may act as a restraint for the cognitive/artificial intelligence systems market.

Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market: Segmentation

Cognitive/artificial intelligence systems market can be segmented on the basis of technology, application, verticals and regions. On the basis of technology the cognitive/artificial intelligence systems market can be segmented into deep learning, machine learning, speech recognition, image recognition, automated reasoning, and others. On the basis of application the cognitive/artificial intelligence systems market can be segmented as robotics, consumer electronics, drones, autonomous cars, and other. Whereas the vertical segment in the cognitive/artificial intelligence systems market may include manufacturing, healthcare, consumer and retail, automotive, BFSI, aerospace and defence, and others. Regionally, cognitive/artificial intelligence systems market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Access Full Report Segmentation Analysis @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/12757

Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Cognitive/artificial intelligence systems market is dominated by the North America, and Western Europe region. The increasing adoption of the artificial intelligence technology across various verticals, along with growing government investments and funding in North America, is expected to drive the high demand for cognitive/artificial intelligence systems in the region. Besides North America has a presence of major companies engaged in development of artificial intelligence technology such as IBM Corp. (U.S.), Microsoft Corp. (U.S.), and Google Inc. (U.S.), among others. On the other hand, Asia Pacific Excl. Japan, and Japan is expected to grow at a significantly as compared to the other region in the cognitive/artificial intelligence systems and will see a good growth rate in the future. Eastern Europe and Latin America and MEA is expected to see a moderate growth rate in the cognitive/artificial intelligence systems market.

Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems: Competition Landscape

Among the prominent players involved in cognitive/artificial intelligence systems market, companies such as IBM Corp. (U.S.), Microsoft Corp. (U.S.), and Google Inc. (U.S.), among others are focusing on organic as well as inorganic strategies to strengthen their in the cognitive/artificial intelligence systems market. For instance, IBM Corp. collaborated with NVIDIA to develop a new deep learning tool to train computers to think and learn in more human-like ways at a faster pace. Whereas Microsoft Corp. formed a new Microsoft AI and Research Group focused on artificial intelligence related product enhancement.

Regional analysis for Cognitive/Artificial intelligence systems Market includes

Cognitive/artificial intelligence systems Market, by North America US & Canada

Cognitive/artificial intelligence systems Market, by Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Cognitive/artificial intelligence systems Market, by Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Cognitive/artificial intelligence systems Market, by Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Cognitive/artificial intelligence systems Market, by Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Cognitive/artificial intelligence systems Market, by Japan

Cognitive/artificial intelligence systems Market, by Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

To Gain More Insights & Stay Ahead Of The Competition, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/12757