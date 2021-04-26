Cognitive Assessment And Training Market 2020-2027 Rising Adoption Of Mobile-based IT Systems Are Boosting The Growth With Bracket Global, Cambridge Cognition Ltd., Cogstate Ltd., Pearson Assessments

Cognitive Assessment And Training market is a study undertaken by The Research Insights, to evaluate and gauge its scope. This study comprises mix data containing recent trends, technological platforms, tools, and certain methodologies. Changing needs and preferences of clients and consumer behavior has been studied in detail in this report.

Cognitive assessment and training is the formal assessment of an individual’s psychological functions and speed of information processing. Cognitive assessment and training is the mental process of acquiring knowledge and understanding through experience and sense. At present, these tests are widely used by organization’s as a part of the recruitment process to assess a candidate’s competence & suitability for a role, as well as to predict his/her future performance.

Top Key Players:

Bracket Global, Cambridge Cognition Ltd., Cogstate Ltd., Pearson Assessments, Posit Science Corp., Lumos Labs (Lumosity), IntelliTools Inc. and CNS Vital Signs LLC

The growing demand for cognitive assessment solutions and services is one of the major factors driving the growth of cognitive assessment & training market. Increased awareness for brain fitness is another major factor responsible for high growth of cognitive assessment & training market. This market has been segmented on the basis of component, assessment type, application and vertical.

North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Europe have been studied on the basis of region wise productivity. Leading key players thriving in the industry, have been profiled to get detailed data about company profiles, contact details, and revenue of the companies. It offers numerous ways for boosting the performance of the industries.

