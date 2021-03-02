Cognitive Computing Market: Study Provides In-depth Analysis of Cognitive Computing Market along with the Current Trends and Future Estimations (2019 – 2025)

The Cognitive Computing market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Cognitive Computing market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Cognitive Computing market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Cognitive Computing Market Research, in its recent market report, suggests that the Cognitive Computing market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Cognitive Computing market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Cognitive Computing market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Flatiron Health, Inc., SparkCognition, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Digital Reasoning Systems, Narrative Science and Accenture, Inc. are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The Cognitive Computing market has been segmented as below:

The Cognitive Computing, By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

The Cognitive Computing, By Application

Diagnostic APIs

Robots

Cyber Security

Farm Mechanization

Social Media Monitoring

Self-driving cars

Gaming

Video Surveillance

eLearning

IT Infrastructure Management

Supply Chain Management

Others

The Cognitive Computing, By Industry

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Government

Transportation

Agriculture

Media & Entertainment

Education

Others (HR, Marketing & PR, etc.)

The Cognitive Computing Analysis, By End User

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Public sector

The Cognitive Computing Analysis, By Country/Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia South Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



