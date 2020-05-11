Cognitive Computing Market Trends and Segments 2019-2027
The “Cognitive Computing Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.
Cognitive Computing market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Cognitive Computing market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.
The worldwide Cognitive Computing market is an enlarging field for top market players,
Companies Mentioned in Report
Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Flatiron Health, Inc., SparkCognition, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Digital Reasoning Systems, Narrative Science and Accenture, Inc. are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.
The Cognitive Computing market has been segmented as below:
The Cognitive Computing, By Deployment Type
- On-Premise
- Cloud
The Cognitive Computing, By Application
- Diagnostic APIs
- Robots
- Cyber Security
- Farm Mechanization
- Social Media Monitoring
- Self-driving cars
- Gaming
- Video Surveillance
- eLearning
- IT Infrastructure Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Others
The Cognitive Computing, By Industry
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Energy & Utility
- Retail
- Aerospace & Defense
- Government
- Transportation
- Agriculture
- Media & Entertainment
- Education
- Others (HR, Marketing & PR, etc.)
The Cognitive Computing Analysis, By End User
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Public sector
The Cognitive Computing Analysis, By Country/Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- South Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
