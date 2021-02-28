Cognitive Security Market Consumption Analysis, Business Overview, Upcoming Trends Forecast and Key Vendors influencing Markets by 2027

The New Report “Cognitive Security Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The cognitive security involves the application of artificial intelligence on human thought processes for threat detection as well as protection of physical and digital systems. It is particularly helpful in addressing cyber-attacks that manipulate human perception. The growing demand for cloud-based businesses in developed as well as developing countries showcase the need of distinctive technologies for preventing potential cybercrimes. Cognitive security is gaining traction in various areas such as healthcare, retail, government, BFSI, and education.

The cognitive security market is anticipated to boost in the forecast period owing to the ever-increasing number of security breaches coupled with the rapid adoption of internet of things (IoT). Additionally, the need for proactive security measures is yet another factor driving the market growth. However, limited security budgets are acting as a hindrance for the growth of the cognitive security market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, adoption of social media platforms for various business functions and regulatory and compliance mandates create lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the cognitive security market in future.

1.Accenture plc, 2.BlackBerry Limited, 3.Cisco Systems, Inc., 4.Deep Instinct Ltd., 5.High-Tech Bridge SA, 6.IBM Corporation, 7.IKS TN Srl, 8.LogRhythm, Inc., 9.McAfee, LLC, 10.Securonix, Inc.

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Cognitive Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global COGNITIVE SECURITY are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading COGNITIVE SECURITY Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global cognitive security market is segmented on the basis of component, type, application, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. Based on type, the market is segmented as cybersecurity, cloud security, endpoint security, application security, network security, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as threat intelligence, automated compliance management, anomaly detection and risk mitigation, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as BFSI, IT & telecommunications, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, government, and others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cognitive Security market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Cognitive Security market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

