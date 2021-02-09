Cognitive Services Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global Cognitive Services Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Cognitive Services Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Cognitive Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Cognitive Services are a set of machine learning algorithms that Microsoft has developed to solve problems in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3344419-global-cognitive-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the cognitive services market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The North American region has shown increased investments in the market, and several vendors have evolved to cater to the rapidly growing market. A considerable growth is expected in the region during the forecast period. In North America, the cognitive services technology is effectively used for various business applications, such as market analysis, diagnosis and treatment system, safety and security management, and supply chain management.

In 2017, the global Cognitive Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Google

AWS

Baidu

Nuance Communications

Qualcomm Technologies

SAS

Apple

TCS

Nokia

Expert System

Verbio Technologies

Softweb Solutions

Folio3 Software

Fusion Informatics

Inbenta

Cognitivescale

Ipsoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Machine learning and deep learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT and telecommunication

Government and education

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cognitive Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cognitive Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3344419-global-cognitive-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cognitive Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Machine learning and deep learning

1.4.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cognitive Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 IT and telecommunication

1.5.6 Government and education

1.5.7 Manufacturing

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cognitive Services Market Size

2.2 Cognitive Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cognitive Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cognitive Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cognitive Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cognitive Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cognitive Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cognitive Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cognitive Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cognitive Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cognitive Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cognitive Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cognitive Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Cognitive Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Cognitive Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cognitive Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cognitive Services Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Cognitive Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Cognitive Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cognitive Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cognitive Services Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Cognitive Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Cognitive Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Cognitive Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Cognitive Services Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Cognitive Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Cognitive Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Cognitive Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Cognitive Services Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Cognitive Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Cognitive Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Cognitive Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Cognitive Services Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Cognitive Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Cognitive Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Cognitive Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Cognitive Services Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Cognitive Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Cognitive Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Cognitive Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Cognitive Services Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cognitive Services Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cognitive Services Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 Google

12.3.1 Google Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cognitive Services Introduction

12.3.4 Google Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Google Recent Development

12.4 AWS

12.4.1 AWS Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cognitive Services Introduction

12.4.4 AWS Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 AWS Recent Development

12.5 Baidu

12.5.1 Baidu Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cognitive Services Introduction

12.5.4 Baidu Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Baidu Recent Development

12.6 Nuance Communications

12.6.1 Nuance Communications Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cognitive Services Introduction

12.6.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development

12.7 Qualcomm Technologies

12.7.1 Qualcomm Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cognitive Services Introduction

12.7.4 Qualcomm Technologies Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Qualcomm Technologies Recent Development

12.8 SAS

12.8.1 SAS Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cognitive Services Introduction

12.8.4 SAS Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 SAS Recent Development

12.9 Apple

12.9.1 Apple Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cognitive Services Introduction

12.9.4 Apple Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Apple Recent Development

12.10 TCS

12.10.1 TCS Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cognitive Services Introduction

12.10.4 TCS Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 TCS Recent Development

12.11 Nokia

12.12 Expert System

12.13 Verbio Technologies

12.14 Softweb Solutions

12.15 Folio3 Software

12.16 Fusion Informatics

12.17 Inbenta

12.18 Cognitivescale

12.19 Ipsoft

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym