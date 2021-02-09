Cognitive Services Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Global Cognitive Services Industry
New Study On “2018-2025 Cognitive Services Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report focuses on the global Cognitive Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Cognitive Services are a set of machine learning algorithms that Microsoft has developed to solve problems in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
North America is expected to have the largest market size in the cognitive services market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The North American region has shown increased investments in the market, and several vendors have evolved to cater to the rapidly growing market. A considerable growth is expected in the region during the forecast period. In North America, the cognitive services technology is effectively used for various business applications, such as market analysis, diagnosis and treatment system, safety and security management, and supply chain management.
In 2017, the global Cognitive Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft
Google
AWS
Baidu
Nuance Communications
Qualcomm Technologies
SAS
Apple
TCS
Nokia
Expert System
Verbio Technologies
Softweb Solutions
Folio3 Software
Fusion Informatics
Inbenta
Cognitivescale
Ipsoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Machine learning and deep learning
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
IT and telecommunication
Government and education
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cognitive Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cognitive Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cognitive Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Machine learning and deep learning
1.4.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cognitive Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 IT and telecommunication
1.5.6 Government and education
1.5.7 Manufacturing
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cognitive Services Market Size
2.2 Cognitive Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cognitive Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cognitive Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cognitive Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cognitive Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cognitive Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cognitive Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cognitive Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cognitive Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cognitive Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cognitive Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Cognitive Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Cognitive Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Cognitive Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Cognitive Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Cognitive Services Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Cognitive Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Cognitive Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Cognitive Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Cognitive Services Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Cognitive Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Cognitive Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Cognitive Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Cognitive Services Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Cognitive Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Cognitive Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Cognitive Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Cognitive Services Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Cognitive Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Cognitive Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Cognitive Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Cognitive Services Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Cognitive Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Cognitive Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Cognitive Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Cognitive Services Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Cognitive Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Cognitive Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Cognitive Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Cognitive Services Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cognitive Services Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cognitive Services Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Google
12.3.1 Google Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cognitive Services Introduction
12.3.4 Google Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Google Recent Development
12.4 AWS
12.4.1 AWS Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cognitive Services Introduction
12.4.4 AWS Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 AWS Recent Development
12.5 Baidu
12.5.1 Baidu Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cognitive Services Introduction
12.5.4 Baidu Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Baidu Recent Development
12.6 Nuance Communications
12.6.1 Nuance Communications Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cognitive Services Introduction
12.6.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development
12.7 Qualcomm Technologies
12.7.1 Qualcomm Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cognitive Services Introduction
12.7.4 Qualcomm Technologies Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Qualcomm Technologies Recent Development
12.8 SAS
12.8.1 SAS Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cognitive Services Introduction
12.8.4 SAS Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 SAS Recent Development
12.9 Apple
12.9.1 Apple Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cognitive Services Introduction
12.9.4 Apple Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Apple Recent Development
12.10 TCS
12.10.1 TCS Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cognitive Services Introduction
12.10.4 TCS Revenue in Cognitive Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 TCS Recent Development
12.11 Nokia
12.12 Expert System
12.13 Verbio Technologies
12.14 Softweb Solutions
12.15 Folio3 Software
12.16 Fusion Informatics
12.17 Inbenta
12.18 Cognitivescale
12.19 Ipsoft
Continued…..
