Cold Chain Logistics Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Growth, Demand, Size, Revenue, Cost Structure and 2020–2025 Forecast

Cold chain services are generally designed to provide storage conditions and ideal transportation for temperature-sensitive items. Growing demand for fast delivery and fresh products requirements allied with the e-commerce-based products delivery market have created a substantial improvement in cold chain procedures. Increasing trend of buying fresh products online has leading to new challenges and opportunities. These comprise requirement of innovative results to deliver automated warehouse, last-mile delivery to achieve inventories and decrease per-item prices, and low-cost and inventive temperature observing devices to preserve safety of fresh food products.

This report provides a detailed study of global cold chain logistics market analysis, opportunities, growth. It also covers the study of key players, regional analysis, historical analysis etc. Cold chain is one of the most growing market in the logistics trade. It is anticipated to rise at a huge pace over the forecast period.

The global cold chain logistics market segmentation is dependent on geography, application, and type. By application type, the cold chain logistics is sub-segmented into fruits and vegetables, dairy and frozen desserts, seafood and fish, pharmaceuticals, drugs, bakery and confectionary, and others. Among these, seafood & fish, meat was the largest cold chain logistics share producing segment in previous years. Though, pharmaceuticals & drugs segment is estimated to witness widest growth in upcoming years. Other developing applications this market such as bakery and confectionary are anticipated to witness moral growth over a forecast year.

Geographically, the global cold chain logistics market is sub-segmented into APAC (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of APAC), North America (Canada, Mexico, and U.S.), Europe (France, Italy, Germany, U.K., and Rest of Europe), and LAMEA (Middle East and Africa, Latin America).

Refrigerated storage and refrigerated transport are main types of cold chain structure. The refrigerated storage market is projected to be conquered by the Asia Pacific region. The storage capacities are rising in the Asia Pacific due to the high demand for reducing wastage of fresh foods. The refrigerated transport industry is developing in North America and Europe due to the innovative technologies in refrigerated vans, trucks, containers, and trailers.

