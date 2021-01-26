Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

This report has been prepared based on extensive research and analysis of the latest dominating trends in the market. The global Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics market has been studied and focus has been on the volume and value of the product/service as well as the manufacturing methods employed. It contains a brief overview of the competitive scene of the key players along with the market introduction and research objectives for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report also presents the market size by observing the historical data and the prospects of the product/service. The economic indicators and the market research methodology have also been provided further in the global Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics market report.

This report focuses on the global Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

AmeriCold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

JWD Group

Swire Group

Preferred Freezer Services

Swift Transportation

AGRO Merchants Group

XPO Logistics

CWT Limited

Kloosterboer

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

DHL

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

AIT

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

Best Cold Chain

A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

Assa Abloy

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Chase Doors

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cold Chain Warehousing

Cold Chain Logistics

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Regional description

The regional analysis has been done for the production, apparent consumption, export and import of the product/service in countries of China, Japan, India and regions of Europe, Southeast Asia, North America, the Middle East, and Africa. It helps to assess the market size and future growth potential in the individual regions with the prediction of future market expansion. A global outlook has been presented in the given review period of 2020. The mentioned regions are studied for the patterns and standards shown in recent years. This helps to benefit the readers who are studying the market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cold Chain Warehousing

1.4.3 Cold Chain Logistics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Food and Beverages

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Players (Opinion Leaders)

…….

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 AmeriCold Logistics

13.1.1 AmeriCold Logistics Company Details

13.1.2 AmeriCold Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 AmeriCold Logistics Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Introduction

13.1.4 AmeriCold Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 AmeriCold Logistics Recent Development

13.2 Nichirei Logistics Group

13.2.1 Nichirei Logistics Group Company Details

13.2.2 Nichirei Logistics Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Nichirei Logistics Group Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Introduction

13.2.4 Nichirei Logistics Group Revenue in Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Nichirei Logistics Group Recent Development

13.3 Lineage Logistics

13.3.1 Lineage Logistics Company Details

13.3.2 Lineage Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Lineage Logistics Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Introduction

13.3.4 Lineage Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Lineage Logistics Recent Development

13.4 OOCL Logistics

13.4.1 OOCL Logistics Company Details

13.4.2 OOCL Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 OOCL Logistics Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Introduction

13.4.4 OOCL Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 OOCL Logistics Recent Development

13.5 Burris Logistics

13.5.1 Burris Logistics Company Details

13.5.2 Burris Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Burris Logistics Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Introduction

13.5.4 Burris Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Burris Logistics Recent Development

13.6 VersaCold Logistics Services

13.6.1 VersaCold Logistics Services Company Details

13.6.2 VersaCold Logistics Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 VersaCold Logistics Services Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Introduction

13.6.4 VersaCold Logistics Services Revenue in Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 VersaCold Logistics Services Recent Development

13.7 JWD Group

13.7.1 JWD Group Company Details

13.7.2 JWD Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 JWD Group Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Introduction

13.7.4 JWD Group Revenue in Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 JWD Group Recent Development

13.8 Swire Group

13.8.1 Swire Group Company Details

13.8.2 Swire Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Swire Group Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Introduction

13.8.4 Swire Group Revenue in Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Swire Group Recent Development

13.9 Preferred Freezer Services

13.9.1 Preferred Freezer Services Company Details

13.9.2 Preferred Freezer Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Preferred Freezer Services Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Introduction

13.9.4 Preferred Freezer Services Revenue in Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Preferred Freezer Services Recent Development

13.10 Swift Transportation

13.10.1 Swift Transportation Company Details

13.10.2 Swift Transportation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Swift Transportation Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Introduction

13.10.4 Swift Transportation Revenue in Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Swift Transportation Recent Development

……Continued

