Collagen Hydrolysate Market

Collagen Hydrolysate, also called collagen peptide or hydrolysed collagen, is a substance with low molecular weight from enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen. Collagen Hydrolysate is a white odorless powder, neutral in taste and easily soluble in cold liquids.

It is more easily digested and has not gelling behavior. The most important properties of Collagen Hydrolysate are its incomparable health and beauty aspects. Collagen Hydrolysate has become a key ingredient for the nutraceutical (functional foods, beverages, dietary supplements) and cosmetic industries.

The technical barriers of collagen hydrolysate are relatively high, and the collagen hydrolysate production concentrated in several companies including Rousselot, Gelita, PB Gelatins, Nitta, Weishardt, Neocell, BHN, NIPPI and others.

Collagen hydrolysate is widely used for production of Cosmetic, food (including Health care products), Medicine, Food and others. In 2016, consumption in food and health care products occupies more than half of collagen hydrolysate amount. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for collagen hydrolysate will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of collagen hydrolysate is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023. Collagen hydrolysate industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of collagen hydrolysate gradually decreased and expected the price will not increase with the Production released. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of collagen hydrolysate. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

Fish-Base Collagen Hydrolysate

Pig-Base Collagen Hydrolysate

Cattle-Base Collagen Hydrolysate

Other

Food

Cosmetics

Medical Products

Other

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

