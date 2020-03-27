Collagen peptides Market Growth Popularity And Emerging Trends In The Industry: Amikozen Co., Ltd, BSA Pharma Inc., Chaitanya Biologicals Private Limited, Collagen Solutions Plc

The collagen peptides market accounted for US$ 852.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 2,129.9 Mn by 2027.

The North America region holds the largest share in the global collagen peptides market. The collagen peptides market in the Asia Pacific is propelling due to the presence of small and large scale manufacturing companies in India, China, and Japan. The demand for collagen peptides has increased from the nutritional products, beverages, dairy products, meat and poultry products over the past few years.

Collagen peptide is extensively used as an effective biomaterial in tissue engineering and clinical applications. It offers various advantages as a biomaterial and is widely used as a carrier system for the delivery of drugs, protein, and gene. The usage of collagen peptide as a biomaterial principally depends on its immense properties such as biocompatibility, biodegradability, easy availability, and high versatility. Furthermore, collagen peptide can form a highly organized, intricate three-dimensional (3D) architecture of woven fiber networks by self-aggregation and cross-linking. These networks resist tensile stress in multiple directions and support cell growth. Thus, the importance of collagen is increasingly recognized as a key source of biomaterials in diverse areas ranging from injectable collagen solutions to biomimetic scaffolds for 3D cell culture, drug delivery, regenerative medicine, and tissue engineering. In addition, its mechanical and biological properties also make it an ideal choice as a biomaterial for pharmaceutical, biotechnological, and cosmetic applications.

Collagen peptides are readily broken down into a form that can enter the bloodstream after digestion. After consumption and absorption, collagen peptides travel throughout the body, rebuilding, repairing, and providing energy. North America accounted for the largest share of the global collagen peptides market. The major factors driving the North America collagen peptide market are the rising health awareness among consumers and the presence of key players such as Darling Ingredients and Gelita AG. Moreover, the developed food and beverage industry in the US, Canada, and Mexico provide a market opportunity for the key players operating in the market.

The collagen peptide market, by application has been segmented into nutritional products, beverages, dairy products, meat and poultry products, healthcare, cosmetic, and others. The nutritional products segment accounted for the largest share of the collagen peptide market in 2018. Rising health consciousness among consumers due to awareness regarding nutritional deficiency, various diseases, and the desire for healthy aging has led to a surge in demand for nutritional products such as collagen peptide supplements and powder. Growing consumer understanding about nutrition has led to increasing demand for food products with specific functionalities that will cater to the nutritional needs of the consumers and aid in dealing with different health aspects. This further boost the collagen peptide market globally.

The global collagen peptide market by geography is segmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America region is expected to account for the largest share of the global collagen peptide market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. In addition, some of the major players in the collagen peptide market include Amikozen Co., Ltd, BSA Pharma Inc., Chaitanya Biologicals Private Limited, Collagen Solutions Plc., Darling Ingredients, GELITA AG, Gelnex, Holista CollTech Limited, Nitta Gelatin, Weishardt, Proteinsa, Gelatines Juncà SL, Tessenderlo Group, and among others.

Collagen peptide is used as raw material to manufacture medical products for surgical purposes such as soft tissue augmentation to support wound healing and dental application. Additionally, collagen peptide derived from fish is gaining popularity in the medical application. Fish is a rich source of structurally novel and biologically active compounds. Currently, many biological components have been isolated from various types of fish and other marine animals.

FAQ

Q.1. Which source is leading the collagen peptide market?

Ans. The cattle hide and bones source is leading the collagen peptide market. The collagen peptide sourced from cattle hide and bones is known as bovine collagen peptide. The protein in cow and buffalo skin is extracted for use in the healthcare, food, and cosmetics industries. Bovine collagen peptide is used in diversified applications such as nutricosmetics, cosmetics, food bars, beverages, high-protein foods, sports nutrition, and tablets, among others. It is also effective in treating osteoarthritis, improves gut health, builds muscle and repairs tissue, promotes deeper sleep, improves skin quality, and works as a topical treatment.

Q.2. Which application is leading the collagen peptide market?

Ans. The nutritional products application segment is leading the collagen peptide market. Collagen peptide products are used in sports nutrition products, functional foods, dietary supplements, and general food products. It is used in functional foods such as protein bars, acidic foods, high protein foods, and sports nutrition products. It is also used in dietary supplements products such as gummies, powders, tablets, soft gels, and liquid supplements.

Q.3. Which region is leading the collagen peptide market?

Ans. North America region is leading the collagen peptide market. The North America region constitutes developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada as well as Mexico as a developing nation. The companies are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet the customers’ demand for high-quality products and services in the best possible way. Many big players already have a strong foothold in the North American countries like the U.S. and Canada. Collagen-based products have significant influences on American consumers.



Q.4 How does collagen peptide market help in healthcare industry?

Ans. Several clinical studies research has shown that collagen peptide is absorbed by the human body through intestinal walls and then primarily taken up by the joint cartilage, where collagen peptide stimulates the formulation of collagen in the cartilage cells. The cartilage substance is thus able to regenerate naturally, which counteracts the wear and tear on the joints.

