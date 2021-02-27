Collagen Peptides Market to witness a healthy Y-O-Y Growth during 2020-2026 | Lapi Gelatine, Nitta Gelatin, PB Gelatins GmbH, REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH

Collagen Peptides Market Overview:

The Global Collagen Peptides Market is expected to reach USD 1,453.3 million by 2025, from USD 720.3 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.Data Bridge Market Research recently added “Collagen Peptides Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025” in his database. Collagen peptides are short amino acids chains that are normally derived from collagen protein. These collagen peptides are exceptionally absorbable solvent in cold water and are bioavailable. The ingestion of collagen anchors the flexibility of attachment and recovery of hair, skin, ligament, ligament, joints, and bones.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Italgelatine, Junca Gelatines S.L., Lapi Gelatine, Nitta Gelatin Inc., PB Gelatins GmbH, REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH, Trobas Gelatine B.V., Weishardt Gélatines, Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc., Peptan, Aussie Gelatin Company, Vinh Hoan Corporation, Canada Peptide, Great Lakes Gelatin Company, Natural Health

By Source (Cattle Hide & Bones, Pigskin, Poultry & Fish),

By Application (Nutritional Products, Beverages, Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Snacks & Cereal, Others),

Scope of the Report

Collagen peptides are normally present in the extracellular network of creature tissues and cells. These collagens are widely used in various applications namely nutritional products, beverages, dairy products, meat & poultry products, snacks & cereal. According to The State of the Specialty Food Industry, food industry is growing at a strong clip with sales hit USD 127.0 billion and a 15.0% jump in total sales between 2014 and 2016. Furthermore, according to the Eurostat, in 2015, the production of fishery is around 6.4 million tonnes and growing. Thus the growing food industry will create the demand for collagen peptised in the future.

The Collagen Peptides Market report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to supply specific and reliable analysis. The report also provides an in depth Market share perspective also as strategic recommendations, manufacturers supported the emerging segments.

Assessment of key market trends having a positive impact on the market over subsequent two years, including an in-depth report analysis of market segmentation, including sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The research provides Collagen Peptides Market dynamics, including business growth drivers, potential opportunities, constraints, threats, challenges and other market current trends.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Rising popularity of collagen-based functional products

Growing uses of collagen as an additive

Wide applications of collagen peptides

Market Restraint:

Disease transmission from animal based collagen products

Efficacy of isolated collagen protein and increasing veganism

