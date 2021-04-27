Colloidal Metal Particles Market: by Type (Aluminum Oxide (Al2O3), Silver (Ag), Gold (Au), Zinc (Zn), Copper (Cu), Platinum (Pt.), Palladium (Pd), Iridium (Ir), and Silica (SiO2)) and by Application (Catalysis and Photocatalysis, Adsorbents, Drug Delivery, and Dietary Supplements): Market Research Report, 2019 – 2026

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Colloidal Metal Particles Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Colloidal Metal Particles

The global colloidal metal particle market valued US$ 14.1 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 26.3 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. The report covers assessment and analysis for the colloidal metal particles market on a global and regional level. The study offers a broad valuation of the market, opportunities, rivalry, emerging trends, and industry-validated market numbers. The research report presents remarkable data from 2016, 2017, & 2018 along with estimation from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).

Colloidal metal particles are primarily used as the catalysts. They have their particle sizes ranging from 1-100nm. Colloidal metal particles are used in drug delivery applications and also in dietary supplements used directly, or in combination with other ingredients.

Based on type, the global colloidal metal particles market has been classified into Aluminum Oxide (Al2O3), Silver (Ag), Gold (Au), Zinc (Zn), Copper (Cu), Platinum (Pt.), Palladium (Pd), Iridium (Ir), and Silica (SiO2). Gold colloidal metal particle accounted for the highest market share in terms of value in 2018. This can be attributed to the vast discrepancy in terms of the price. Silver colloidal metal particles also hold a significantly market share. The silver colloidal particle has proved to be quite effective against allergic and pathogenic infections. They are also effective in the treatment of skin conditions such as chickenpox, acne, etc.

On the basis of application, the global colloidal metal particle market is segmented into catalysis and photocatalysis, adsorbents, drug delivery, and dietary supplements. The catalysis and photocatalysis segment holds one of the largest market shares in terms of value. The usage of colloidal metal as a catalyst is gaining traction owing to their better surface area to volume ratio which increases their efficiency in controlled reactions. Moreover, the rising demand from several end-use industries is further anticipated to fuel the segment growth over the forecast timeline.

Asia-Pacific led by China is anticipated to remain a prominent region for the growth of the global colloidal metal particle market in terms of consumption over the forecast timeline. North America and Europe have shown remarkable growth over a couple of years in the global colloidal metal particles market.

The colloidal metal particles market is highly consolidated, with major players including BBI Solutions, SunForce Health & Organics Inc., W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., IMRA America, Inc., TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., Nouryon, Evonik Industries AG, and Purest Colloids, Inc. The major tactics implemented by these leading companies in the market are agreements, new Type launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions. These companies are focusing on investment in collaborations, evolutions, and expansions to increase their market share.

Some of the key developments related to the global colloidal metal particles market are as follows:

In December 2017, AkzoNobels Specialty Chemicals now known as Nouryon have made an investment of around 45 USD Million to initiate its output capacity in Sweden. The purpose of the investment was for its surface-modified colloidal silica Types.

In 2016, Purest Colloids, Inc. launched MesoSGPR mixed colloid cream and MesoSilver 60 colloidal silver cream with trans-resveratol. This new high-concentration formula cream utilizes the benefits of colloidal silver Types.

