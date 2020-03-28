You are here

Colloidal Silica Market Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast To 2026

Global Colloidal Silica market report from Fact.MR’s viewpoint

Fact.MR analyzes the Colloidal Silica market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Colloidal Silica market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Colloidal Silica market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.    

Competitive Landscape 

  • In March 2019, a leading player in colloidal silica market, Nouryon (formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals) completed the expansion of colloidal silica in Sweden. The expansion has increased the production capacity of the surface-modified colloidal silica at the company’s Bohus site in Sweden.
  • In February 2019, W. R. Grace & Co. started the construction of a novel colloidal silica plant at the company’s leading manufacturing and R&D center in Worms, Germany.
  • In September 2018, a leading player in colloidal silica market, Evonik Industries, shared its plans to expand the company’s hydrophobic fumed silica capacities to cater to the growing demand for specialty silica varieties. The expansion aims at making 20% additional capacity for refinement hydrophilic silica available by the end of 2020.

Ecolab, Inc.

Established in 1923 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, the US, Ecolab, Inc. is a leading player in colloidal silica market, and provides products and services in the field of water, energy, and hygiene and operates in several segments, such as industrial, institutional, and energy.

Cabot Corporation

Founded in 1882 and based in Boston, MA, USA, Cabot Corporation (Cabot) is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company that primarily offers carbon black and rubber blacks.

Nissan Chemicals

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan a leading player in the colloidal silica market, Nissan Chemical Corp., engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals, and operates through segments, including Chemicals, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Materials, Wholesale Business, and Others.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Established in 1882 & based in Pittsburg, USA, PPG Industries, Inc. is a chemical manufacturer that produces and sells coatings, paints, specialty materials, and optical products.

W.R. Grace & Co.

Founded in 1854 and based in Columbia, USA, W. R. Grace & Co is a producer and marketer of specialty chemicals and materials. The product offerings of the company include catalysts, fine chemicals, molecular sieves, and synthetic silica.
 

Colloidal Silica Market – Additional Insight

End-User Preference Remains High for Smaller Size Colloidal Silica

Smaller particle size of colloidal silica is highly preferred by end-users, owing to comparatively more clear dispersions achieved. This study estimates that colloidal silica of up to 50 nm will continue to remain the top-selling category, with sales in 2018 accounting for over 50% market shares. As the average particle size limits the weight fraction of colloidal silica, dispersions with smaller average diameters are associated with larger specific surface areas.

The property of colloidal silica of being modified to various configurations, such as surface modification, surface charge, and stabilization of ions, and adjustments to pH, is another key aspect driving the product’s development and sales worldwide. Additionally, the environment-friendly nature of colloidal silica, in light of its integral constituents – amorphous silica and water – has added to their reputation as the rank-one industrial chemical products.

A realistic methodology in tandem with holistic approach forms the base for the actionable insights provided in offered in the colloidal silica market for the study assessment period. The Fact.MR report comprises of in-depth information on the growth prospects of colloidal silica industry along with enthralling insights into the forecast analysis of the market.

Extensive primary and secondary research are employed to garner valuable insights into the forecast analysis of colloidal silica market. The report on colloidal silica market has further undergone cross-validation by the in-house professionals to make the colloidal silica market report one-of-its-kind with the highest credibility.

The Colloidal Silica report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

