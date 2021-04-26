Colorectal Cancer Market Insights: Growth Factors, Market Drivers, Segmentations, Key Players, Analysis & Forecast by 2027

“The global Colorectal Cancer market is anticipated to reach US$ 22,953.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,339.9 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020-2027.”

The report provides trends prevailing in the global colorectal cancer market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for colorectal cancer is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, new product launches and benefits offered by generic drugs. Moreover, growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

New Product Launches

The market for colorectal cancer drugs is driven by frequent diagnostic tests and drug launches. Most of the major market players are involved in the manufacturing wide range of drugs and diagnostic tests that help in reducing the burden of colorectal cancer. For instance, in June 2019, Pfizer, Inc. launched ZIRABEV, a biosimilar to Avastin that helps in the treatment of five cancers, including colorectal cancer. Moreover, in September 2019, Lupin, an Indian pharmaceutical company, partnered with German-based Boehringer Ingelheim pharmaceutical company for the development of cancer drugs. The companies came together to develop and commercialize a drug based on the MEK inhibitor. This molecule is likely to target specific cancer cells and treat patients suffering from stomach and skin cancer.

Furthermore, the companies are also focused on the development of new diagnostic tests that will help in the accurate detection of colorectal cancer. For instance, in December 2016, Clinical Genomics, a private company developing evidence-based diagnostic tools for colorectal cancer, introduced Colvera, a blood-based diagnostic test for colorectal cancer recurrence monitoring.Thus, the constant developments in colorectal cancer diagnostics and therapeutics are expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

Growing Pharmaceutical Industry In Emerging Economies

The rising pharmaceutical industry in the developing countries in the Asia Pacific region are creating better opportunities for significant market players to expand their business. This is a substantial reason for growth of the market in the forecast period. According to statistics India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in April 2019, India is the largest provider of generic drugs worldwide. The Indian pharmaceutical industry supplies approximately 40% of generic demand in the US, with around 50% of world demand for multiple vaccines and 25 % of all medicines in the United Kingdom. The Indian pharmaceutical industrial sector was valued at US$ 33 billion in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.4% over 2015-2020 to reach US$ 55 billion. In addition, India has a huge pool of scientists and engineers having the potential to grow the industry to an even higher level. Thus, increasing medical tourism in emerging countries and growing pharmaceuticals in the region is expected to boost the market and is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities to the players operating in the market during the forecast period.

Product Insights

The global colorectal cancer market, based on modality, has been segmented into diagnosis type, therapy type, imaging type. The diagnosis type segment held the largest share of the market in 2018. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

