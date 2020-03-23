COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT LEASING MARKET Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Commercial aircraft leasing is the industry where commercial airlines and related equipment are marketed. The companies that are involved in commercial airlines leasing are often referred to as aircraft lessors. In the aircraft leasing industry the aircrafts are leased on certain amount for a particular period of time. The amount and time varies from company to company and from region to region as well. The airlines that have started just recently are usually not in the position to buy factory direct aircraft therefore lease it from the big players in the market. The established carriers prefer to maintain its business structure by renting out the aircrafts rather than owning, which works for a commercial aircraft leasing company to procure and locate used aircraft for finance or lease. The aircrafts may be provided to the airlines on the basis of finance lease or operating lease. There are several hedge funds, commercial banks and financial institutions that are active in the business of aircraft leasing. Aircrafts are not cheap at all. Looking at the prices of Boeing and Airbus it becomes difficult for any small enterprise to enter into the market. As a result of which some airlines may not be in the capacity to purchase an aircraft. Therefore, leasing allows airline companies a relatively cheaper way of getting hold of an aircraft, as it does not hold the same expenditure, and it helps stop the balance sheets from being too asset heavy. Moreover, from the operational point of view, it helps airlines access newer planes and fuel efficient aircrafts. Commercial aircraft leasing has become more pervasive in recent years and will likely continue on this upward trajectory of growth. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market are the growing number of aircraft travellers around the world and emergence of niche players. With the growing number of air craft travellers across the globe the demand for air craft too is increasing. The major factor that could hinder the growth of the market is the high cost involved in leasing the aircrafts. The commercial aircraft leasing market can be segmented based types of air craft such as narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft and regional jets. Based on the type of lease the market can be classified as operational lease or financial lease. The market can be further segmented based on services such as dry leasing and wet leasing. The market can be further classified as type of lease such as economic life, bargain purchase option and recovery of investment. Presently, commercial air craft leasing is found in all the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Currently Europe holds the largest market share of the commercial air craft leasing market. The European airlines continues to expand its fleets and the total number of commercial airplane is expected to increase in the years to come. Europe is followed by North America. Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth in the market. This is primarily attributed to the emergence of low cost carriers, lenient regulations and boom in economy in the region.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Commercial Aircraft Leasing market encompasses market segments based on lease type, aircraft type and geography.

In terms of lease Type, the Commercial Aircraft Leasing market is segregated into:

Dry Lease

Wet Lease

By Aircraft Type, the global Commercial Aircraft Leasing market is also classified into:

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

By country/region, the global Commercial Aircraft Leasing market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

South America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies operating in the global market includes:

Aviation Capital Group

Boeing Capital Corporation

Air Lease Corporation

International Lease Finance Corporation

BOC Aviation

SAAB Aircraft Leasing

AerCap

GE Capital Aviation Services

CIT Aerospace, Inc.

BBAM LLC

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Commercial Aircraft Leasing related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market, size of the market (US$ Mn and Units), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview. Moreover, leading market players covered this report.

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Commercial Aircraft Leasing caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants