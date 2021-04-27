Commercial Cannabis Dehumidifiers Market: by Type (Vertical Dehumidifiers and Horizontal Dehumidifiers), by Application (Cannabis Plants, Greenhouse, and Others): Market Research Report, 2019 – 2026

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Commercial Cannabis Dehumidifiers Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Commercial Cannabis Dehumidifiers market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Commercial Cannabis Dehumidifiers market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Commercial Cannabis Dehumidifiers market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Commercial Cannabis Dehumidifiers Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Commercial Cannabis Dehumidifiers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Commercial Cannabis Dehumidifiers Market: by Type (Vertical Dehumidifiers and Horizontal Dehumidifiers), by Application (Cannabis Plants, Greenhouse, and Others): Market Research Report, 2019 – 2026

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Commercial Cannabis Dehumidifiers

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Commercial Cannabis Dehumidifiers market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The research report provides historical data for 2016 to 2019, along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based and revenue (USD Million).

The global commercial cannabis dehumidifiers market has enormous opportunities in the upcoming future. The global commercial cannabis dehumidifiers market is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR within the forecast period. As the installation of commercial dehumidifiers in the cannabis warehouse prevents the growth of mold, mildew, and potentially harmful bacteria, the demand for such dehumidifiers is exponentially increasing.

Based on the type, the global commercial cannabis dehumidifiers market has been fragmented into vertical dehumidifiers and horizontal dehumidifiers. The horizontal dehumidifier type segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2018, in terms of revenue. Owing to its highly sensitive nature towards extreme humidity, cannabis can be prone to diseases such as mildew and botrytis. However, horizontal dehumidifiers are extensively used in removing excess humidity from storerooms and warehouses. Hence, horizontal dehumidifiers are being used on a large scale in varied geographies.

The global commercial cannabis dehumidifiers market has been categorized into cannabis plants, greenhouse, and others, which are based on the mode of application. In 2018, the cannabis plant segment has the largest market share and is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period owing to the high demand for commercial dehumidifiers in the cannabis warehouse for the prevention of humidity diseases. Furthermore, the demand for the greenhouse segment in the global commercial cannabis dehumidifiers market is expected to increase. The dehumidifier regulates humidity and prevents plants from mildew and fungi which occurs due to high moisture content and high temperatures in the greenhouse.

Based on the region, North America is expected to gain market growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing production of cannabis in the region. In addition to this, consumer inclination towards maintaining a healthy environment in cannabis warehouses to protect them from humidity diseases is boosting the market growth. Asia-Pacific region has massive opportunities in the future as it is an untapped market for cannabis plantation along with the presence of a large base of manufacturers and research laboratories in the region. Moreover, Thailand has recently legalized medical cannabis. Countries like Uruguay and Colombia in Latin America have legalized recreational cannabis. Through the legalization of recreational cannabis, governments are trying to eliminate the black market and focusing on a substantial amount of tax revenue from the regional market. On the flip side, stringent rules and regulations in European countries regarding sales and cultivation of cannabis may limit the overall growth in the region.

The Commercial Cannabis Dehumidifiers market is highly consolidated, with major players including DryGair Energies, Dehumidifier Corporation of America, STULZ Air Technology Systems, AGS, and Desert Aire’s GrowAire„¢ Systems accounted more than half share in the Commercial Cannabis Dehumidifiers market. The major strategies implemented by these leading companies in the market are new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships. These companies are focusing more on investing in innovations, collaborations, and expansions, to increase their market share.

Key Players

DryGair Energies

Dehumidifier Corporation of America

STULZ Air Technology Systems

AGS

Desert Aire’s Grow Aire„¢ Systems

GGS Structures

Monsanto Company

Arysta LifeScience Corporation

Commercial Cannabis Dehumidifiers Market : Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

