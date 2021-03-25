Commercial Satellite Imaging Market SWOT Analysis To 2027- Airbus SE, Galileo Group, ImageSat International N.V., L3Harris Technologies, Maxar Technologies, Planet Labs, Saab Group

Satellite imaging is related to capturing images of planets with the help of imaging satellites. Using these images for commercial purposes is knows as commercial satellite imaging, which comprises of various applications such as security of energy resources, environment monitoring and management, surveillance of border areas, and mapping of constructional projects. One of the prime advantages of commercial satellite imaging is quicker image delivery, which provides complete earth coverage, thus making commercial satellite imaging service a favored choice over other imaging services.

An increase in dependence on location-based services (LBS) is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the commercial satellite imaging market. The use of alternate technologies rather than commercial satellite imaging, such as aerial imaging services, is expected to restrain the growth of the commercial satellite imaging market. However, commercial satellite imaging can be used across various sectors, construction, including defense, transportation, and others, which acts as a prime driver of the global commercial satellite imaging market.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report: Spaceflight Industries, Inc., Galileo Group, Inc., ImageSat International N.V., Maxar Technologies, Inc., Planet Labs, Inc., UrtheCast Corporation, Airbus SE, Saab Group (Vricon, Inc.), Trimble, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Commercial satellite imaging market is segmented on the basis of end-user, application. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as government, defense, forestry and agriculture, energy, civil engineering and archaeology, commercial enterprises, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as geospatial data acquisition and mapping, urban planning and development, disaster management, energy and natural resource management, surveillance and security, others.

The “Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Commercial satellite imaging market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Commercial satellite imaging market with detailed market segmentation by end-user, application. The global Commercial satellite imaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Commercial satellite imaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Commercial satellite imaging market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Commercial satellite imaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Commercial satellite imaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Commercial satellite imaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Commercial satellite imaging market in these regions.

