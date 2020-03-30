COMMERCIAL TELEMATICS MARKET PROJECTED TO EXPERIENCE MAJOR REVENUE BOOST DURING THE PERIOD BETWEEN 2018-2030

Summary

Commercial telematics refer to the use of telematics systems in commercial vehicles by the fleet management companies, automobile insurance companies, and others. By using communication enabled device, telematics systems can store, receive, and send information, which can be used to control remote objects and manage resources such as individual cars or a fleet of cars. GPS tracking devices and vehicle diagnostics systems help transmit information to and from the vehicle’s computer system.

The commercial telematics has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend of connectivity solutions worldwide.

Cartrack, Daimler Fleetboard GmbH, Fleet Complete, Geotab Inc., Microlise, Masternaut Limited, Mix Telematics, Navistar Inc., Omnitracs, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., Verizon Connect, Zonar Systems, and others.

The global commercial telematics market is segmented based on solution type, application, end user, and region. By solution type, the market is categorized into OEM and aftermarket. On the basis of application, it is segregated into solutions and services. By end-market, it is fragmented into transportation & logistics, insurance, healthcare, media & entertainment, vehicle manufacturers/dealers, and government agencies. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

