Commercial Vehicle Wiring Harness Market was valued at US$ 11.50 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 16.00 Bn by 2027

The robust focus of OEMs towards presenting new and innovative models as well as investing in resolving the technical challenges arises in electric trucks. The product life cycles and development cycles are considered to be more than ten years for electric vehicles, as it takes lots of time by the manufacturers to offer an extensive portfolio of electric Trucks. Additionally, the light-duty truck section is witnessing high technological development with passenger cars. Several OEMs are anticipated to launch light-duty trucks models by 2020, and the production will rise accordingly. Interestingly, the increasing number of model launches in the heavy-duty truck segment for which the total cost of ownership for the average user is projected to get launched by 2030. In contrast, economically attractive medium-duty trucks have witnessed very few new electric truck launches so far. In 2019, it was noticed that the introduction of electrically powered commercial trucks is continuously gaining momentum with increased investment, more models planned, and growing demand for deployments in for better freight. The growing shift of interest in electric trucks is increasing with the ever-increasing advancement in technology.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003274/

Some of the other notable players in the global commercial vehicle wiring harness market are Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, DRÄXLMAIER Group, AME Systems (Vic) Pty Ltd, Yazaki Corporation, THB Group, Sumitomo Electric Group, SPARK MINDA (Ashok Minda Group), Nexans Autoelectric, Lear Corporation, and Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., among others.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Commercial Vehicle Wiring Harness market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Commercial Vehicle Wiring Harness market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

There are many OEMs present globally who are focusing strongly towards the development of these electric trucks such as Hyundai Motor Co., Kenworth Truck Co., Bosch, and Peterbilt Motors Co., among others. For instance, Volvo Trucks is representing battery-electric trucks with the collaborative project named as “Volvo LIGHTS”/low-impact green heavy transport solutions. Similarly, Daimler Trucks North America entered into a partnership with fleet customers to bring battery-electric trucks on the road. Some of the electric vehicles are inline to put on the road by 2020, such as BYD’s electric trucks, Chanje’s delivery van, Daimler Trucks eCascadia, and eM2 106, and Rivian delivery vehicles among others. Thus, such strategic development with the increasing interest of consumer for electric vehicles are some of the factors which are anticipated to drive the commercial vehicle wiring harness market in the forecast period..

Asia Pacific comprises of several developing economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. Rapid developments, digitalization of the economy, and adequate government support are some of the attributable factors that have ensured a smooth transition of these economies from the developing stage towards a developed phase. The growth of the APAC region is rapidly driven by expanding markets such as demand for the automotive industry, especially for autonomous and electric vehicles. This trend has fueled the need for the wiring harness to integrate advanced electronic components. The automotive market in the region is developing dynamically in recent years, with several brands of vehicles competing in China.

Buy now at– https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003274/

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Commercial Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Landscape Commercial Vehicle Wiring Harness Market – Key Market Dynamics Commercial Vehicle Wiring Harness Market – Global Market Analysis Commercial Vehicle Wiring Harness Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Commercial Vehicle Wiring Harness Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Commercial Vehicle Wiring Harness Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Commercial Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Commercial Vehicle Wiring Harness Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]