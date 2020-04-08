Companies in the Global Die Casting Machine Market Embrace Technological Advancements to Stay at Forefront in the Market 2019 – 2029

Die Casting Machine Market: Introduction:

Die casting is a metal casting process in which molten metal is forced into a mold cavity under high pressure. The machines used for that purpose is known as die casting machine, used to produce complex shapes with high accuracy, consistency and precision. The shapes or products made by the die casting machine have precise dimensional consistency, smooth & textured surfaces, and high surface quality.

Furthermore, there are two types of due casting machines are available in the market including cold chamber and hot chamber die casting machines. In a hot chamber die casting process the molten metal is forced into a mold by hydraulic or pneumatic pressure to produce a shape. The hot chamber die casting machine can provide high volume output and convenience of melting the metal in the machine. Those alloys which cannot be cast in hot chamber machines are cast be the cold chamber die casting machines. In this process the molten metal is filled into a shot chamber, this shot is pressed into a die with the help of mechanical or hydraulic piston to produce a shape. It is a more time consuming process because the molted metal need to be filled in the machine from the furnace.

Despite the several advantages of the die casting machine in industrial manufacturing, it subjected to a high capital investment and operating costs, owing to which the machines are limited to high volume production industries.

Die Casting Machine Market: Dynamics:

Die casting is a wide used process used to produce complex shapes in high volume, with greater dimensional accuracy and surface finish. The die casting machine can provide fast cycle production, reduce porosity and the post machining work is eliminated for any surface. These advantages are the major factors significantly driving the demand of die casting machines in the global market.

Moreover, the global manufacturing industry is growing at a prominent rate and rising demand for complex shape products in automotive industry are estimated to create significant growth opportunities for die casting machines in the market over the forecast period.

However, the die casting machines require capital investment and operating costs, owing to which the machines are limited to high volume production industries. This is anticipated to hamper the growth of die casting machine market over the forecast period.

Die Casting Machine Market: Segmentation:

Die casting machine market can be segmented into product type, material, mode of operation, end use industry and region.

On the basis of product type, global die casting machine market is segmented into:

Cold Chamber Die Casting Machines

Hot Chamber Die Casting Machines

On the basis of material, global die casting machine market is segmented into:

Aluminum Alloys

Magnesium Alloys

Zinc Alloys

Copper Alloys

Other Alloys

On the basis of mode of operation, global die casting machine market is segmented into:

Fully-Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

On the basis of end use industry, global die casting machine market is segmented into:

Automotive Industry

3 Cs Industry (Computer, Communication & Consumer Electronics)

Instrumentation

Others

Die Casting Machine Market: Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share in the global die casting machines market, owing to growing manufacturing industries across the region. Emerging economies like, China, India, etc. expected to have significant growth in automotive, and other manufacturing industries. This in turn is projected to significantly drive the demand of die casting machine in the region. Furthermore, growing demand for industrial instruments expected to propel the market growth of die casting machine in the North America region. The rising industrial manufacturing and automotive industry in the Europe region is estimated to boost the growth of die casting machine market over the forecast period.

Die Casting Machine Market: Market Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global die casting machine market are:

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Buhler AG

Oskar Frech GmbH

UBE Machinery Inc.

Toyo Machinery & Metal Co., Ltd.

Birch Machinery Company

Colosio Srl

ZITAI PRECISION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

HMT Machine Tools Limited

K. Technology Holdings Limited

Yizumi Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

GuanNan Die Casting Machine Co., Ltd,

Suzhou Sanji

Wuxi Xinjiasheng Die Casting Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Huachen

Ningbo Dongfang Die-Casting Machine Tool Co., Ltd.

Regional analysis includes:

