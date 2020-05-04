Companion Animal Health Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025 | Merck, Zoetis, Boehringer, Bayer, Virbac

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The companion animal health market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 12,506 million by 2017 with growth rate of 4.8%.

Market Dynamics

Companion animal health industry includes all products and services (i.e. pet services, diagnostics and OTC health) for dogs, horses, cats, and others. The growth of this industry is majorly influenced by the strong increase in the rate of pet ownership. Further, rising strategic collaborations of companies with veterinary organizations to promote awareness and improve animal health augment the market growth significantly. For instance, in 2015, Ceva partnered with the America Association of Feline Practitioners, aimed to encourage pet owner to standardize animal research and surgery practices.

Over the past few years, research and development activities in the veterinary industry have increased and thus the spending on companion animal health. According to American Pet Product Association (APPA), companion animal spending has been consistently on the rise. The organization stated that in 2011, the spending on pet industry was around USD 51 billion and is expected to reach USD 69.36 billion by 2017. The statistics from APPA also stated that around 20.0% of this spending was found to be on over-the-counter products and food & supplies, whereas 25.0% was on veterinary care, including pharmaceuticals.

In May 2015, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also stated that the market for veterinary medicine has shown significant growth in recent years. The organization estimated that prescription and over the counter medicine for the dogs and cats are projected to increase with a significant growth rate over the future period. All such facts indicate the rise in adoption of companion animal therapeutics thus, augment the market growth.

Furthermore, the emergence of veterinary information systems and implementation of it into fields such as consultant systems for diagnostic assistance, drug information systems, diagnostic decision assistance, and teaching tools has further aided in the growth of the market. On the flip side, increasing influx of sub-standard therapeutics in veterinary industry is considered to be the major growth restricting factors. Additionally, an absence of streamlining of national regulatory processes will hamper the industry growth to some extent.

