Composite Coatings Market: 2019 Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook-2025|PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, Mäder

Global Composite Coatings Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Composite Coatings Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Composite Coatings Market

Global composite coatings market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.33% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand of composite packaging in the oil and gas and the transport sectors.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global composite coatings market are PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, Mäder, A.W. Chesterton Company., KC Jones Plating Company., OM Sangyo Co.,Ltd., Poeton, Endura Coatings, Twin City Plating, Aztron Technologies, LLC., Nickel Composite Coatings, Inc., SURTECKARIYA Co., Ltd., Sharretts Plating Company, Integer Holdings Corporation, Interplate LTD, Composite Coatings, Inc., Hunger International GmbH, NEI Corporation., VeroMetal, Advanced Surface Technologies, Inc., Laser Applied Surface Engineering Ltd, Micro Plating Inc, Monroe Plating

This report studies Global Composite Coatings Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Composite Coatings Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Composite Coatings Market By Applications (Anti-Corrosion, Thermal Protection, UV Protection, Other Applications), Techniques (Brazing, Electroless Plating, Laser Melt Injection, Other Techniques), End Users (Aerospace and Defence, Industrial, Medical, Food Industry, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Other End-Users), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Composite Coatings Market

Composite coatings are a sequence of layers of protection applicable to a base material such as steel, concrete or any other material. Corrosion preservation of the layer utilizing composite coatings is accomplished by a mixture of at least two drugs. These materials generally create two or more coats of epoxy resin and polyurethane artificial resins. Composite packaging devices are produced in high-tech installations around the globe. They are intended to satisfy the high standards and strict conditions of a wide range of sectors. They provide great security against corrosion and waterproofing. Composite coating also protects against flame, warmth, pressure and UV rays.

Market Drivers:

High request of composite covering in the transport and infrastructure sectors for anti-corrosion and self-lubrication is propelling the growth of the market

Growing request of composite packaging in the oil & gas sector for anti-corrosion and chemical strength is boosting the growth of the market

Increase in automotive production in Asia-Pacific is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Huge cost of manufacturing is restraint the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, Sherwin-Williams Company has confirmed that it has finalized its takeover of The Valspar Corporation. The acquisition of Valspar accelerates the worldwide development approach of Sherwin-Williams, creating a worldwide player in paintings and coatings and creating a world-class portfolio of brands, an extended product variety, leading technology and development applications and a broad global footprint.

In January 2017, Geissele announced the release of Nano Composite Coatings (NCC) and Nanoweapon. NCC is a covering firm created to introduce the hardest and most scratch-resistant fabric of the industry, Nanoweapon. Nanoweapon is a covering family related to the Durable Solid Lubricant that people at Picatinny Aresenal have been working on for the last century. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share.

Competitive Analysis:

Global composite coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global composite coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

