COMPRESSED NATURAL GAS MARKET 2020 BOOSTED BY RISING DEMAND WITH KEY PLAYERS LIKE CHINA NATURAL GAS INC., GAZPROM, GNVERT

The Compressed Natural Gas Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography.

The compressed natural gas (CNG) is used extensively in heavy duty transportation vehicles due to affordability and eco-friendliness. With the increase in the environmental factors such as climatic changes and depleting ozone layer many nations across the globe have started using CNG in power production. Due to its eco-friendly nature, improved performance advantages, and reduced maintained cost of the engine, CNG has increased popularity in the market. Government subsidiaries in form of financial incentives mainly in Asia Pacific and South America is probable to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Top Key Players:- CHINA NATURAL GAS INC., GAZPROM, GNVERT, INDRAPRASTHA GAS LIMITED, J-W POWER COMPANY, NATIONAL IRANIAN GAS COMPANY, NEOGAS INC., PAKISTAN STATE OIL, ROYAL DUTCH SHELL, TRILLIUM CNG

Due to recovering oil prices, the low-cost of compressed natural gas is preferred in many countries. Also, the increase in energy requirement by several nations leads to the use of non-conventional fuel such as compressed natural gas, which drives the compressed natural gas (CNG) market. Also, strict government regulations in pollution control and rise in the financial health of many countries around the world fuels the compressed natural gas market. Though, the initial investment cost is too high, installation and costs of CNG storage tanks in automobiles is expensive and limited number of fueling stations hinders the growth of the compressed natural gas market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Compressed Natural Gas industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The Compressed Natural Gas Market is segmented on the basis of source, and end user. On the basis of source, market is segmented as associated gas, non-associated gas, and unconventional sources. On the basis of end user is segmented as light duty vehicles, medium duty/heavy duty buses, and medium duty/heavy duty trucks.

The report analyzes factors affecting Compressed Natural Gas market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

