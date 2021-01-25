Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026
This report has been prepared based on extensive research and analysis of the latest dominating trends in the market. The global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software market has been studied and focus has been on the volume and value of the product/service as well as the manufacturing methods employed. It contains a brief overview of the competitive scene of the key players along with the market introduction and research objectives for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report also presents the market size by observing the historical data and the prospects of the product/service. The economic indicators and the market research methodology have also been provided further in the global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software market report.
This report focuses on the global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk Inc.
Mastercam
SolidCAM Ltd.
EdgeCAM
ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd.
GRZ Software
BobCAD-CAM, Inc.
Cimatron Group
Camnetics, Inc.
MecSoft Corporation
Dassault Systèmes
Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
2D
3D
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace and Defense Industry
Shipbuilding Industry
Automobile and Train Industry
Machine Tool Industry
Others
Regional description
The regional analysis has been done for the production, apparent consumption, export and import of the product/service in countries of China, Japan, India and regions of Europe, Southeast Asia, North America, the Middle East, and Africa. It helps to assess the market size and future growth potential in the individual regions with the prediction of future market expansion. A global outlook has been presented in the given review period of 2020. The mentioned regions are studied for the patterns and standards shown in recent years. This helps to benefit the readers who are studying the market.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 2D
1.4.3 3D
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Aerospace and Defense Industry
1.5.3 Shipbuilding Industry
1.5.4 Automobile and Train Industry
1.5.5 Machine Tool Industry
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Market Growth Strategy
…….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Autodesk Inc.
13.1.1 Autodesk Inc. Company Details
13.1.2 Autodesk Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Autodesk Inc. Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Introduction
13.1.4 Autodesk Inc. Revenue in Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Autodesk Inc. Recent Development
13.2 Mastercam
13.2.1 Mastercam Company Details
13.2.2 Mastercam Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Mastercam Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Introduction
13.2.4 Mastercam Revenue in Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Mastercam Recent Development
13.3 SolidCAM Ltd.
13.3.1 SolidCAM Ltd. Company Details
13.3.2 SolidCAM Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 SolidCAM Ltd. Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Introduction
13.3.4 SolidCAM Ltd. Revenue in Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 SolidCAM Ltd. Recent Development
13.4 EdgeCAM
13.4.1 EdgeCAM Company Details
13.4.2 EdgeCAM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 EdgeCAM Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Introduction
13.4.4 EdgeCAM Revenue in Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 EdgeCAM Recent Development
13.5 ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd.
13.5.1 ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd. Company Details
13.5.2 ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd. Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Introduction
13.5.4 ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd. Revenue in Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd. Recent Development
13.6 GRZ Software
13.6.1 GRZ Software Company Details
13.6.2 GRZ Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 GRZ Software Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Introduction
13.6.4 GRZ Software Revenue in Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 GRZ Software Recent Development
13.7 BobCAD-CAM, Inc.
13.7.1 BobCAD-CAM, Inc. Company Details
13.7.2 BobCAD-CAM, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 BobCAD-CAM, Inc. Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Introduction
13.7.4 BobCAD-CAM, Inc. Revenue in Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 BobCAD-CAM, Inc. Recent Development
13.8 Cimatron Group
13.8.1 Cimatron Group Company Details
13.8.2 Cimatron Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Cimatron Group Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Introduction
13.8.4 Cimatron Group Revenue in Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Cimatron Group Recent Development
13.9 Camnetics, Inc.
13.9.1 Camnetics, Inc. Company Details
13.9.2 Camnetics, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Camnetics, Inc. Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Introduction
13.9.4 Camnetics, Inc. Revenue in Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Camnetics, Inc. Recent Development
……Continued
