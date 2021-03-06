Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, size 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.32% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) is a control system which is used in the manufacturing sector for machine tools. The use of CNC helps in end to end design of a component using computer aided design or computer aided manufacturing. The rising demand for automation in manufacturing is expected to drive the market for CNC during the forecast period. Moreover, the use of CNC increases the work output efficiency and also reduces the need for manpower. These factors are expected to push the growth for CNC machines globally.

The emerging concept of smart manufacturing is creating the need for open source platform or open infrastructure. The idea behind open infrastructure is to combine disparate systems to create innovative solutions. CNC’s are an integral part of smart manufacturing. Hence the demand for open infrastructure is expected to drive the market for CNC machines during the forecast period.

The use of CNC machines enables the operators to make changes with a minimum delay or wastes of resources. In addition, the application of these machines also reduces the chances of errors caused due to operator fatigue or interruptions. Furthermore, it improves production planning and lowers the tooling costs. Hence, the use of CNC machines indirectly lowers the cost of manufacturing. This factor is driving the market for CNC machines globally.

The global competitive environment is forcing the leading players for efficient manufacturing techniques. In addition, they are also trying to achieve a competitive advantage by redesigning their manufacturing facilities for smaller footprints. Smaller footprints helps in lowering the manufacturing cost by improving the coordination of production process. Compact CNC machines are being used by these leading players to create smaller footprints.

The CNC machines need to be operated by skilled professionals who have the knowledge to write and debug programs in a timely manner. In addition, these skilled professionals are expensive to be employed. Hence the need for skilled professionals is a major challenge effecting the growth of the CNC market globally. Fanuc Corporation focuses on new product development as their primary business strategy to sustain in the competitive environment. In 2016, the company launched a new product FANUC Panel ‘I’ which is integrated with personal computer functions such as CNC for better factory automation environment, In addition, it helps machine tool builders to create unique functions.

Haas Automation, Inc. follows a business strategy of building innovative CNC machines in order maintain its key position in global CNC market. In 2016, the company showcased their Next Generation CNC with improved user interface and intuitive navigation experience. In addition, these machines have new visual programming systems which is expected to be more efficient in nature.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market encompasses market segments based on hardware, machine type, axis type and country.

In terms of hardware, the Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market is segregated into

CNC Machine

CNC Controller

By machine type, the global Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market is also classified into,

CNC Machining Center

CNC Turning Center

By axis type, the global Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market is also classified into,

2-Axis

3-Axis

4-Axis

5-Axis

Multiaxis

By country/region, the global Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market has been divided into

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Fanuc Corporation

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

DMG Mori Co., Ltd.

Hurco Companies, Inc.

Okuma Corporation

Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control Co. Ltd.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Fagor Automation

Haas Automation, Inc.

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Fanuc, Siemens, Haas among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion