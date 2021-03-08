Concrete Bonding Agent Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Concrete Bonding Agent market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Concrete Bonding Agent market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Concrete Bonding Agent market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Concrete Bonding Agent market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Concrete Bonding Agent market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Concrete Bonding Agent market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section. Key Players Mentioned in the

Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Research Report: BASF, Fosroc International, GCP Applied Technologies, Lafargeholcim, Mapei, QUIKRETE Companies, Saint-Gobain, Sika, Dow, Euclid Chemical

Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market by Type: Cementitious Latex Based Agents, Epoxy Based Agents

Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market by Application: Building & Construction, Road & Infrastructure, Utility Industries, Others

The global Concrete Bonding Agent market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Concrete Bonding Agent market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Concrete Bonding Agent market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Concrete Bonding Agent market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Concrete Bonding Agent market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Concrete Bonding Agent market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Concrete Bonding Agent market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Concrete Bonding Agent market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Concrete Bonding Agent market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Concrete Bonding Agent market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Concrete Bonding Agent market?

Table Of Content

Table of Contents

1 Concrete Bonding Agent Market Overview

1.1 Concrete Bonding Agent Product Overview

1.2 Concrete Bonding Agent Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cementitious Latex Based Agents

1.2.2 Epoxy Based Agents

1.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Concrete Bonding Agent Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Concrete Bonding Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Concrete Bonding Agent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Concrete Bonding Agent Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Concrete Bonding Agent Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Concrete Bonding Agent Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Concrete Bonding Agent as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Concrete Bonding Agent Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Concrete Bonding Agent Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Concrete Bonding Agent Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Concrete Bonding Agent Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Concrete Bonding Agent Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agent Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agent Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Concrete Bonding Agent by Application

4.1 Concrete Bonding Agent Segment by Application

4.1.1 Building & Construction

4.1.2 Road & Infrastructure

4.1.3 Utility Industries

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Concrete Bonding Agent by Application

4.5.2 Europe Concrete Bonding Agent by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Concrete Bonding Agent by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agent by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agent by Application

5 North America Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Concrete Bonding Agent Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BASF Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF Concrete Bonding Agent Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 Fosroc International

10.2.1 Fosroc International Corporation Information

10.2.2 Fosroc International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Fosroc International Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Fosroc International Recent Development

10.3 GCP Applied Technologies

10.3.1 GCP Applied Technologies Corporation Information

10.3.2 GCP Applied Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 GCP Applied Technologies Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 GCP Applied Technologies Concrete Bonding Agent Products Offered

10.3.5 GCP Applied Technologies Recent Development

10.4 Lafargeholcim

10.4.1 Lafargeholcim Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lafargeholcim Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Lafargeholcim Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Lafargeholcim Concrete Bonding Agent Products Offered

10.4.5 Lafargeholcim Recent Development

10.5 Mapei

10.5.1 Mapei Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mapei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Mapei Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Mapei Concrete Bonding Agent Products Offered

10.5.5 Mapei Recent Development

10.6 QUIKRETE Companies

10.6.1 QUIKRETE Companies Corporation Information

10.6.2 QUIKRETE Companies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 QUIKRETE Companies Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 QUIKRETE Companies Concrete Bonding Agent Products Offered

10.6.5 QUIKRETE Companies Recent Development

10.7 Saint-Gobain

10.7.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

10.7.2 Saint-Gobain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Saint-Gobain Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Saint-Gobain Concrete Bonding Agent Products Offered

10.7.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

10.8 Sika

10.8.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sika Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sika Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sika Concrete Bonding Agent Products Offered

10.8.5 Sika Recent Development

10.9 Dow

10.9.1 Dow Corporation Information

10.9.2 Dow Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Dow Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Dow Concrete Bonding Agent Products Offered

10.9.5 Dow Recent Development

10.10 Euclid Chemical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Concrete Bonding Agent Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Euclid Chemical Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Euclid Chemical Recent Development

11 Concrete Bonding Agent Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Concrete Bonding Agent Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Concrete Bonding Agent Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

