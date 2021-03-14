Concrete Floor Coating Market – What Factors will drive the Market in Upcoming Years and How it is Going to Impact on Global Industry?

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Concrete Floor Coating Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The factor that can act as a restraint in the growth of the market is the increasing price of the volatile raw materials which may hamper the concrete floor coating market. However, the increasing development in industrial and residential sectors will create new opportunities in the market of concrete floor coating in the forecast period.

Request a sample of this premium report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001093/

Key Players

1. Michelman Inc.

2. Milliken & Company

3. Ardex Endura

4. Key Resin Company

5. PPG Industries, Inc.

6. RPM International Inc.

7. The DOW Chemical Company

8. Asian Paints PPG Pvt Ltd.

9. Plexi-Chemie, Inc.

10. A&I Coatings

Global Concrete Floor Coating Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Concrete Floor Coating is generally applied for safeguarding the concrete floor, whereas these coatings can similarly be used for decoration purpose too. The major factor for driving concrete floor coating market is due to the growth in construction of residential sector mainly in U.S. and Canada. Furthermore, the increasing awareness among consumers for protection of exterior which enhance the structure lifetime and therefore will also boost the market.

Concrete Floor Coating Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Purchase this Premium Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001093/

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Concrete Floor Coating Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Concrete Floor Coating Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Concrete Floor Coating Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Concrete Floor Coating Market –Analysis 63

6. Concrete Floor Coating Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Concrete Floor Coating Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Concrete Floor Coating Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Concrete Floor Coating Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Concrete Floor Coating Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Concrete Floor Coating Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Concrete Floor Coating Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163

13. Middle East and Africa Concrete Floor Coating Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186

14. South and Central America Concrete Floor Coating Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208

15. Concrete Floor Coating Market –Industry Landscape 220

16. Concrete Floor Coating Market –Key Company Profiles 226

17. Appendix 267