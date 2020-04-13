Concrete Pipes And Blocks Market Demand, Growth Factors, Supply, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2015 – 2025

Global Concrete Pipes and Blocks Market: Overview

Concrete pipes and blocks offer high tensile strength and are far better than the conventional pipes and bricks. The concrete pipes and blocks are applied in the construction of a number of building structures and are also known as concrete masonry units (CMUs). Concrete pipes and blocks are manufactured by a number of branded and non-branded companies across the world.

Some of the key concrete pipe products include reinforced pressure pipes, sewer storm pipes, and other such related pipes. Regardless of the economic slowdown, the market has grown steadily over the years and has expanded pretty well, primarily in emerging nations. The global concrete pipes and blocks market is in its mature stage and is projected to excel effectively in the developing regions of the world.

Global Concrete Pipes and Blocks Market: Key Drivers

The growth in industrialization and IT is expected to fuel the expansion of the construction industry, especially in emerging countries. Substantial changes in the industrial sector is also expected to trigger the development of the overall infrastructure in many regions of the world. Eventually, the rising demand for more durable products would in turn trigger the manufacturing of concrete pipes and blocks leading to a sustained growth over the forecast period.

The evident shift in lifestyle and technology is forecast to boost the demand for such strong and durable products over the forecast period fuelling the global concrete pipes and blocks market growth.

The low cost involved in the manufacturing of concrete pipes and blocks have compelled many manufacturers across the world to adopt concrete pipes and blocks which requires less processing compared to conventional material.

Global Concrete Pipes and Blocks Market: Restraints

Organizations such as the Unites States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Greenpeace have implemented certain policies owing to the rise in global warming due to the use of concrete pipes and blocks. The rising consumption of concrete pipes and blocks is one of the reasons responsible for an increase in the global temperature. Heat is trapped in the concrete structures resulting in increased temperature. The rise in temperature is compounded with an increased usage of air conditioners, also referred to as the heat island effect, which adds to the global temperature. Hence, the growth of the global concrete pipes and blocks market have been restrained by the rising concerns for global warming.

Global Concrete Pipes and Blocks Market: Segmentation

The global Concrete Pipe and Blocks market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region

On the basis of product type, the global concrete pipes and blocks market is segmented into:

Concrete pipes

Concrete blocks

On the basis of application, the global concrete pipes and blocks market is segmented into:

Concrete building

Sewage

Road construction

Others

Region-wise, the global concrete pipes and blocks market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Concrete Pipes and Blocks Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global concrete pipes and blocks market are:

Supreme Concrete LLC

Brickwell

SK Exim

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Concrete Pipe and Blocks Market Segments

Concrete Pipe and Blocks Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014

Concrete Pipe and Blocks Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2025

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Concrete Pipe and Blocks Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Concrete Pipe and Blocks Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Concrete Pipe and Blocks market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

