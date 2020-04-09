Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Outlet till 2027 – Danaher, Carestream Health, PLANMECA OY, Dentsply Sirona, etc

The latest addition of Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market 2027 to The Insight Partners’ store offers major insights on the market size, growth rate, and estimates during the forecast period. It effectively evaluates the market based on Types, Application and End-Users and provides global perspective concerning five major geographical regions.

Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) is a medical imaging technique that is used to produce three dimensional (3-D) images of teeth, nerve pathways, soft tissues, and bone in a single scan. The CBCT technique is commonly for treatment planning of orthodontic issues. Moreover, the technique is used to perform for the evaluation of diseases related to the jaw, dentition, nasal cavity, bony structures of the face, and sinuses.

The cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of dental disorders. However, increasing technological advancements is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) market.

Key Players:

1.Danaher

2. Carestream Health

3. PLANMECA OY

4. Dentsply Sirona

5. VATECH

6. J. MORITA CORP.

7. Curve Beam LLC

8. PreXion

9. KaVo Dental

10. Fussen Technology Co.,Ltd.

The Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market is segmented on the basis of application, and end user. Based on application, the cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) market is bifurcated into dental applications and other applications. The dental applications segment is further segmented into general dentistry, oral & maxillofacial surgery, periodontics and forensic dentistry. On the basis of end user, the cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, academic & research institutes and others.

Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

