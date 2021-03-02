Confectionery Packaging Market: Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive market growth (2019 – 2025)

The global Confectionery Packaging market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Confectionery Packaging market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Confectionery Packaging market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Confectionery Packaging market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Confectionery Packaging market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Confectionery Packaging market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Confectionery Packaging market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Confectionery Packaging market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

manufacturers and multinational players of APEJ and MEA regions are on the other hand targeting cash strapped consumers in such regions as a part of their strategy who seek value added products. This is due to the fact that untapped market segments in the emerging economies represent a huge target market opportunity for chocolate, sugar and gum confectionery products.

Further, the APEJ and MEA regions have a huge young population with the average age below 20 years. Young median age and a growing middle class in such regions are expected to fuel the demand for end use products that are packed in stickpacks and boxes.

E-commerce is likely to boost the global confectionery packaging market

As the internet continues on its trajectory of dominating the lives of the consumers, the growth of e-commerce is reaching new heights. Chocolate is the most preferred confectionery product in online sales. A growing consumer preference for dark chocolates is surging the demand for e-commerce confectionery packaging market. Hence, many chocolate manufacturers are opting for various initiatives to launch new products and flavours. For instance, Mondelez has teamed up with Amazon to create a virtual chocolate and sweets store on Amazon’s online marketplace.

The shipping logistics market is growing consequently on the backdrop of a tremendous growth in the e-commerce industry, wherein consumers are ensured the delivery of the products in prime condition. Increasing penetration of modern trade and e-commerce has resulted in more number of consumers availing online retail services. This is attributed to the convenience associated with monetary transactions, product shipment and delivery. These factors, in turn, are expected to boost the growth of the global confectionery packaging market.

Global Confectionery Packaging Market Analysis, by Material Type

As per the data given by Future Market Insights, the plastic segment in the material type category was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 5,200 Mn in 2017 and is likely to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 7,050 Mn in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during the assessment period 2017-2027. The paper and paperboard segment in the material type category was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 2,150 Mn in 2017 and is likely to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 3,500 Mn in 2027, displaying a CAGR of 5.1% during the period of assessment.

