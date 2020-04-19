Confederation of Paper Industries and WRAP unveil new paper recycling guidelines

The Confederation of Paper Industries (CPI) has linked up with WRAP to dispatch new rules on recycling.

The rules have been developed after broad consultation with the packaging supply chain and are expected to give lucidity for retailers and specifiers about what the UK paper industry considers promptly recyclable. The guidelines will likewise be considered by the On Pack Labeling Scheme (OPRL) when it revises its marks in the not so distant future.

The key messages of the guidelines include: originators ought to limit plastic content; a detach office ought to be accommodated plastic facings where conceivable; two sided laminates can be reused and ought to be gathered and reprocessed independently; confine metallised films and laminates; waxed or waxed coated papers and siliconized papers should be minimised.

Simon Weston, director of raw materials at CPI, said: “Paper is widely acknowledged to be a sustainable, renewable and readily recyclable material; however, as society develops new uses are found which may require the addition of other materials, perhaps to extend product life, and this can sometimes make recycling a challenge.

“Our new Recyclability Guidelines will make it easier for designers and specifiers to identify materials that provide properties such as water resistance and can be processed by UK paper mills while minimising waste. We hope they will provide confidence and direction to the supply chain and benefit the stock of fibre-based packaging being recovered for recycling.”

Helen Bird, strategic engagement manager at WRAP, added: “Most brands and retailers want to do the right thing and this guidance will assist them to do that. We always have to remember that recycling is about manufacture, ensuring that fibre-based packaging that can be easily recycled is really important, particularly for a material that householders are so accustomed to recycling.”

Layered packaging monster DS Smith was likewise a supporter of the guidelines. Wolfgang Schwarz, innovation and manufacturing manager at DS Smith’s Paper division, said: “At DS Smith, we see the opportunity for packaging to play a powerful role in the world around us. We help our customers respond to changing shopping habits with sustainable packaging solutions that our society needs.

“Achieving high recyclability while maximising functionality is not easy but, when you consider the environmental impact of poorly designed packaging products, the value of doing so is clear. Being involved in developing these guidelines was an important exercise to not only guide the quality of recyclable materials arriving at paper mills, but also support the wider packaging industry to embrace best practice design for recycling.”