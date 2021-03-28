Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market 2020 Worldwide Players like Phillips-Medisize, West Pharma, Aterica Inc., Panasonic Corporation.

The “Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global connected drug delivery devices market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, end user and geography. The global connected drug delivery devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading connected drug delivery devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Many drug delivery device manufacturer are combining their medical devices or drug-delivery systems with connected capabilities like Bluetooth, Near Field Communication (NFC), and other technologies to boost patient compliance and innovate new products. Thus, connected drug delivery devices are game changers in therapeutics.

The connected drug delivery devices market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to key factors such as growing patient connectivity and engagement, and increasing patient awareness about adherence to prescribed therapies. However, high cost of such devices and the concern of cybersecurity restrain the growth of the market.

Top Players:

1.Phillips-Medisize

2. West Pharma

3. Aterica Inc.

4. Panasonic Corporation

5. BIOCORP

6. Merck KGaA

7. Propeller Health

8. Proteus Digital Health

9. Adherium Limited

10. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Based on technology, the connected drug delivery devices market is segmented as Bluetooth, NFC, and other. On the basis of end user the connected drug delivery devices market is segmented as healthcare providers, and home care.

The global connected drug delivery devices market is segmented on the basis of product, technology and end user. Based on product, the connected drug delivery devices market is segmented as connected sensors, integrated connected devices. Based on technology, the connected drug delivery devices market is segmented as Bluetooth, NFC, and other. On the basis of end user the connected drug delivery devices market is segmented as healthcare providers, and home care.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global connected drug delivery devices market based on product, technology and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The connected drug delivery devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the connected drug delivery devices market in the forecast period, due to presence of large number of market players in the U.S. and growing efforts by the key market players to enhance their product portfolio, rapid adoption of latest medical technologies and devices, high per capita healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness regarding the side effects of non-adherence to medication. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to the increasing incidences of chronic diseases, large patient population, and rising per capita animal health expenditure in this region and increased preference for smart technology devices by the patients drives the market growth in this region.

The report analyzes factors affecting connected drug delivery devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the connected drug delivery devices market in these regions.

