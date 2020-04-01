Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast Until 2027 | West Pharma, Proteus Digital Health, Adherium Limited, Phillips-Medisize, Qualcomm Technologies

The connected drug delivery devices market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to key factors such as growing patient connectivity and engagement, and increasing patient awareness about adherence to prescribed therapies. However, high cost of such devices and the concern of cybersecurity restrain the growth of the market.

Some of the key players operating in the connected drug delivery devices market include, Phillips-Medisize , West Pharma, Aterica Inc. , Panasonic Corporation, BIOCORP, Merck KGaA, Propeller Health, Proteus Digital Health, Adherium Limited, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. among others.

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Also, key Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

