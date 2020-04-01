Connected Health Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges & Industry Analysis by 2027 | SAMSUNG, McKesson Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 

Connected Health Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Connected health refers to a term which involves the use of wireless and digital services for better health management of patients. These services are mostly designed as per the changing needs of a patient. Some of the frequently opted means of connected health include, telehealth, remote patient monitoring tools, wearable technology, secure messaging tools, and mobile apps.

Increasing adoption of mobiles and other wireless technology is expected to fuel the growth of the connected health market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising adoption of mhealth methods in emerging countries are anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the market.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Connected Health Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Some of the Major Players In Connected Health Market:

1. athenahealth, Inc.

2. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

3. Medtronic

4. Boston Scientific Corporation

5. Omron Healthcare, Inc.

6. Cisco Systems, Inc.

7. SAMSUNG

8. McKesson Corporation

9. GENERAL ELECTRIC

10. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

The “Global Connected Health Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by type, applications and geography. The global connected health market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading connected health market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global connected health market based on type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The connected health market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Connected Health Market– Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

