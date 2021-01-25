Connected Home Security System Market 2020 to Grow at 19.3% CAGR: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Top Key Players are Honeywell, ADT, Securitas and Forecast to 2025

The Connected Home Security System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.3% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2023, from 70 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study. Connected home security system is a small smart system. In the past few years, the industry has shown great market potential. Honeywell, ADT, Samsung, Panasonic and Vivint are the main players in the market. Honeywell is a global leader. In 2016, Honeywell holds 23% of the sales market share.

Connected home security system is a set of integrated systems connects to your home Wi-Fi network so you can monitor and control your security devices using your smartphone and an app. Entry-level systems typically include a couple of door and window sensors, a motion detector, and a hub that communicates with these devices using one or more wireless protocols such as Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, ZigBee, or a proprietary mesh network. You can add extra door, motion, and window sensors to provide coverage for your entire house and build a comprehensive system that includes door locks, garage door openers, indoor and outdoor surveillance cameras, lights, sirens, smoke/CO detectors, water sensors, and more .

At present, connected home security system is the main channel of sales channels. For sales of products, manufacturers must let customers know that they are the market leader. As a manufacturer, the company must attach equal importance to direct sales and distribution. We believe that product quality and service attitude is always the most important points. In this same time, we believe that attention to these pathways is also very important.

Key players covered in the report

• Honeywell

• ADT

• Securitas

• Panasonic

• Samsung

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Monitor System

• Alarm System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Villa

• Apartment

• Other

