CONNECTED LOGISTICS MARKET Expansion Projected size Gain an Uptick During 2027

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Connected Logistics market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Connected Logistics market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Connected Logistics Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Connected Logistics Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Connected Logistics Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Connected logistics is a technology which amalgamates IoT, cloud and next generation technologies in order to share real-time information for transport carriers and logistics service providers. This technology helps the stakeholders to determine, optimize and execute both inbound and outbound shipments across all global locations.

The global Connected Logistics Market is primarily driven by decreasing expenditure on sensor technologies and high requirements of operational efficiencies. In addition, technological advancements such as emergence of IoTs, cloud technologies, etc. would likely to fuel the global connected logistics market during the forecast period. For instance, Freitghtgate,Inc. strategies, and improves all types of shipments across all types of careers through the connected logistics technology. Furthermore, this technology helps the Freightgate, Inc. to surveil logistics lifecycle from bid management to delivery despite of complexity of the global transport operation, network, supply chain and other factors.

Conversely, the global connected logistics market might be restrained by the lack of regulatory standards, threat of data breaches during the forecast period. However, strategic alliance of among the key players would provide the global connected logistics market an opportunity to propel in the upcoming future.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Connected Logistics Market encompasses market segments based on component, platform, service and country.

In terms of component, the global Connected Logistics Market can be classified into:

Warehouse IoT

Warehouse control system

Warehouse management system

Others

Data Management

Security

Network Management

Asset Management

Others

In terms of platform, the global Connected Logistics Market can be classified into:

Network Management

Application Enable

Device Management

By service, the global Connected Logistics Market can be classified into:

Consulting services

Support and Maintenance

Deployment services

Others

By transportation, the global Connected Logistics Market can be categorized into:

Air

Rail

Road

Sea

In terms of end-user, the global Connected Logistics market is classified into:

Oil, Gas Energy

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Aerospace and Defense

Others

By country/region, the global Connected Logistics Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Cisco Systems, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

Cloud Logistics.

IBM

Intel Corporation

Others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Connected Logistics Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

