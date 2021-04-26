Connected Ship Market Forecast Report by Market Insights, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis, and Application

Connected Ship are used for transferring the cargo among seagoing ships situated beside each other, while underway or stationary. The connected ship technology are installed in commercial and defense cargo ship either in line fit or retrofit installation type for several applications such as vessel traffic management, fleet operations, fleet health operations and others. Some of the major drivers which further fuels the connected ship market in the forecast period are growing seaborne trade worldwide, rising maritime tourism industry and augmented budgets of shipping companies for the adoption of digitalization of vessels.

Key players included in this report include: General Electric Company, ABB Group, Kongsberg Gruppen, The Emerson Electric Company, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE and W

The high cost marine broadband connectivity, lack of skilled personnel to operate and handle connected ships and digitalization concentrates connected ships vulnerable to cyber threats are some of the factors which may hamper the connected ship market. However, the mounting technological advancement, growing adoption of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) by shipping companies and Situational awareness necessity of fleet operators across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of connected ship in the forecast period.

The \”Global Connected Ship Market Analysis to 2025\” is a specialized and in-depth study of the connected ship industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global connected ship market with detailed market segmentation by installation type, ship type, application and geography. The global connected ship market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the connected ship market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global connected ship market based on installation type, ship type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall connected ship market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The connected ship market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the connected ship market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter\’s five force analysis on global scenario.

